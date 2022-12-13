It’s Dick Van Dyke’s 97th Birthday!

By
Kambrea Pratt
-
0

Happy Birthday to Dick Van Dyke! Born on December 13, 1925, the actor is turning in 97 today and fans are celebrating his birthday across social media!

Mr. Van Dyke is known for many years of acting, which started in 1947 in nightclubs. Then he went on to appear in numerous television shows and films including Disney’s famous “Mary Poppins” and “Chitty Chitty Bang Bang.”

Twitter took to celebrating the actor today. Here are some of the comments left for him on his birthday. (All comments belong to the accounts that posted them.)

 

Happy Birthday to Mr. Van Dyke!

What do you think? Comment and let us know!

Credit for tweets go to the accounts that posted.


Pirates & Princesses (PNP) is an independent, opinionated fan-powered news blog that covers Disney and Universal Theme Parks, Themed Entertainment and related Pop Culture from a consumer's point of view. Opinions expressed by our contributors do not necessarily reflect the views of PNP, its editors, affiliates, sponsors or advertisers. PNP is an unofficial news source and has no connection to The Walt Disney Company, NBCUniversal or any other company that we may cover.