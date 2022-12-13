It’s Dick Van Dyke’s 97th Birthday!

Happy Birthday to Dick Van Dyke! Born on December 13, 1925, the actor is turning in 97 today and fans are celebrating his birthday across social media!

Mr. Van Dyke is known for many years of acting, which started in 1947 in nightclubs. Then he went on to appear in numerous television shows and films including Disney’s famous “Mary Poppins” and “Chitty Chitty Bang Bang.”

Twitter took to celebrating the actor today. Here are some of the comments left for him on his birthday. (All comments belong to the accounts that posted them.)

Happy 97th Birthday to Dick Van Dyke! pic.twitter.com/SiRyhD34wM — Classic Hollywood(GP) (@CHC_1927) December 13, 2022

Happy 97th Birthday to Dick Van Dyke. Born | 13 December, 1925 in West Plains, Missouri, USA. Dick Van Dyke is the recipient of 5 Primetime Emmys, a Golden Globe, a Tony, a Grammy Award, the SAG Life Achievement Award, and was honoured with the Kennedy Centre Honours in 2021. pic.twitter.com/mWxM7CH0dP — Hollywood Golden Age of Cinema (@HGACinema) December 13, 2022

Love me some Dick Van Dyke singing Chitty Chitty Bang Bang… https://t.co/WiDmilpEKJ — Hussar Patriot (@Mulls2377) December 13, 2022

The Petries invented the flash mob. Happy 97th birthday Dick Van Dyke! 🥳 Watch The Dick Van Dyke Show on Pluto TV! https://t.co/OBTqhPcQ1C pic.twitter.com/MM959MtpIt — Pluto TV (@PlutoTV) December 13, 2022

Dick Van Dyke is 97 today so please keep all ottomans a safe distance away. While he seems healthy, we can’t take any chances. — Meredith (@meralee727) December 13, 2022

Happy Birthday, Dick Van Dyke! https://t.co/X0jJQITa5R — Kristy Creighton (@kcpirana) December 13, 2022

Happy Birthday Dick Van Dyke pic.twitter.com/F1FMZ9U5fA — Sally 🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊 😷 (@philsphansal) December 13, 2022

Dick Van Dyke will be 97 on December 13, 2022. pic.twitter.com/WO52ez1a7d — Dale A. Stiles 🇺🇸 (@daleastiles) December 12, 2022

A very happy 97th birthday to veteran actor, singer & dancer Dick Van Dyke, here from Chitty Chitty Bang Bang singing Me Ole Bamboo (1968) pic.twitter.com/g4zwJ6h8Cy — John Pitchford🌹💙 (@Johnnypapa64) December 13, 2022

Hollywood legend, Dick Van Dyke is 97 today. Here he is the children’s favourite, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang. pic.twitter.com/2QjjDpkO1c — Prof. Frank McDonough (@FXMC1957) December 13, 2022

Happy Birthday to Mr. Van Dyke!

