Is the New Year’s Eve Ball Drop on Disney Plus?







Happy New Year’s Day readers! If you’re like me, you probably fell asleep before the Times Square New Year’s Eve Ball Drop happened and you want to watch the celebration. So, since it was on ABC, does that mean it is available to view on-demand via Disney Plus?

Well, even though ABC’s Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest should technically be all part of Disney’s mega media empire, it’s oddly missing from the streaming platform. That’s right, if you want to watch or rewatch the New Year’s Eve Ball Drop festivities, you can’t rely on Disney Plus.

Thanks to Variety, we were able to find out where the New Year’s Eve Ball Drop was playing live and on-demand.

The official website for the Times Square Ball has the countdown webcast up right now. Sadly, it’s only available in 720p.

Time Square’s official website also has the webcast. It’s the same as the previous link.

If you’re interested in the bands, acts, and personalities who were present during the annual celebratory event, you’ll have to check out certain paid streaming sights. Although Disney Plus isn’t an option, subscribers to Paramount Plus and Peacock can watch it.

For the Dick Clark event, you’ll need to head over to ABC. The long-running event hosted by Ryan Seacrest is broken out into multiple chunks. However, you’ll need to be a cable subscriber or have the live TV option on your Hulu account.

Looking for New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash? That can be streamed directly from CBS. No subscription is necessary.

If you want to take a chance on CNN, the embattled news outlet also has something to offer. It’s not all that entertaining, though.

If none of these things interest you, then how about the 135th Rose Parade? It’s streaming as of me writing this article!

[Source: Variety]

[Source: KTLA 5]