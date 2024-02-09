Is Disney is Offering Free Admission to Parks During Black History Month?







Getting into any of Disney’s theme parks is a pain, paying full price. Whether it’s at Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom or Disneyland, discounts are few and far between. But there’s a rumor swirling around that certain people can get in for free during Black History Month. Is it true?

Check out the TikTok video below, which makes it sound like Mickey is trying to make amends for past transgressions:

The company is allegedly quoted as saying:

“Disney is committed to helping strengthen the black community. This is our way of providing reparations for past injustices. We want all black people to know that they are welcomed at Disney and what better way to welcome them than with free tickets into our world-class theme parks.“

So, how true is it? Can some people get into Disney parks for free during Black History Month?

NOT AT ALL!

The Walt Disney Company wouldn’t give free tickets away! You know better than that! The Mouse would ask you to pay full price even as an asteroid was about to destroy the planet.

This is another in a long line of satirical pieces from Mouse Trap News. The story appeared on the site last month and on its TikTok account. However, it gained traction again this February.

You’ll only get in for free by asking a family member who works for Disney for comp passes or by being sneaky. I’m lucky to have Cast Members in the family, but the sneaky way is more fun.

If you’re a good enough actor, sometimes you can BS your way into the parks. I did.

How? By saying I owned the place.

Of course, this was back in my younger days when I had a mustache and looked like Walt Disney … if Walt were played by Burt Reynolds during his Smokey and the Bandit days. OK, it probably worked because the Cast Member was a fan of Cannonball Run and thought I was hot.

Another way to get in for free is by showing up to the front gates with a book of tickets from the old days, as long as they don’t have expiration dates. It worked for one TikToker.

[Source: Mouse Trap News]