Is Disney and Pixar Making a New “The Land Before Time” Film?







Here we go again. Yet another image has fooled the internet. This time the image and accompanying text have convinced people that Disney and Pixar will make a new “The Land Before Time” film. However, the site where the story originated is satirical.

The rumor comes from the YODA BBY ABY Facebook page.

The post claims that a new film will be coming in January 2025.

“THE LAND BEFORE TIME!!!

Get ready to embark on a prehistoric escapade like never before! Disney and Pixar join forces to bring you a dazzling remake of The Land Before Time, where Littlefoot and friends journey through lush landscapes and encounter enchanting surprises. Brace yourself for a January 2025 release – a dino-mite adventure awaits!”

It’s also important to note that the film was distributed through Universal and not Disney. The original film was created by Judy Freudberg and Tony Geiss. It was directed and produced by Don Bluth, who did come from Disney, but he worked on this project with both George Lucas and Steven Spielberg as executive producers.

By the time they stopped producing the direct-to-video follow-up films, the franchise contained a whopping 14 film library.

While I will never say never, it is not likely that this story is true. Especially given the page posting, the story is satirical. But the art is really cute.

If it seems like it could be AI-generated and is says “Disney” or “Pixar” on it, it’s likely false.

What do you think? Comment and let us know!