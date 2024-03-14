





Recently I stumbled across people asking about Deadpool’s status as a Disney Princess. While it sounds like something the merc with a mouth would definitely want to do, I was intrigued about the validity of the scenario.

Here’s what I found out.

Is Deadpool an official Disney princess?

No. Officially, there are only 12 Disney Princesses, and the list includes Snow White, Cinderella, Aurora, Ariel, Belle, Jasmine, Pocahontas, Mulan, Tiana, Rapunzel, Merida and Moana.

However, it has been a joke for a while, going back to when Disney bought Fox in 2017, and there were videos and memes created about it over the last few years, unofficially making the character a “Disney Princess.”

Butch Hartman of “Danny Phantom” Fame made the character a Disney Princess in 2017.





“Deadpool the Musical 2”

The Deadpool Musical channel on YouTube did a “Deadpool The Musical 2” video that parodied Disney songs for the show, including “I Want To Be Where The People Are” from “The Little Mermaid,” “A Whole New World” from “Aladdin,” and “Be A Man” from “Mulan.”

It’s actually quite funny but definitely NSFW.

Subreddit terriblefandommemes posted this one.

It’s been a running joke for a while now. Though not official, many memes and articles have been written about Deadpool becoming a Disney princess along with Princess Leia from “Star Wars” and Anastasia from the “Anastasia” film.

What do you think? Should Deadpool be a Disney Princess?

