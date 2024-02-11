Influencer Pushes Dress Code Limits on ‘Rise of the Resistance’







If there’s one thing I’ve gotten tired of at theme parks, it’s influencers who suffer from “main character syndrome.” You know the type … the ones filming themselves while wearing clothing more fit for a nightclub than a family-friendly setting.

Someone who makes a habit of wearing revealing clothing at Walt Disney World has once posted another video skirting what’s allowable at Walt Disney World. Yes, SouthernSoloBelle has struck again, this time wearing a First Order uniform sans pants.

The TikToker was wearing bicycle shorts under the gray uniform, but the lack of proper Imperial dress was noticed by a Cast Member who inquired, “What happened to your pants?”

Inside the Magic was able to find the video. TikTok user Jeleemal7863 saved and uploaded the clip after SouthernSoloBelle removed it from her page. But why take it down?

This wouldn’t be the first time she has removed a video following negative attention. A year ago, she was accused of harassing a Cast Member on the same ride.

She later posted a follow-up video showing a good relationship with the employee in question.

Regarding her outfit in the latest “viral” video, technically, this influencer didn’t break Disney’s dress code, but one look at her TikTok account shows that her outfits are made to get attention. Her most popular videos appear to be the ones with her in a bodysuit or revealing lots of cleavage.

So, what is the dress code for Disney parks? Here it is word per word from WDW’s site:

Clothing with objectionable material, including obscene language or graphics Excessively torn clothing Clothing which, by nature, exposes excessive portions of the skin that may be viewed as inappropriate for a family environment Clothing that touches or drags on the ground Clothing with multiple layers is subject to search upon entry Objectionable tattoos



Although some costume exceptions are made for Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party and Galaxy’s Edge, the whole family-friendly thing still applies.

