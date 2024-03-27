Hulu on Disney+ Fully Launches In the United States







Disney has been testing a beta version of Hulu on Disney+ since last year, and today, the full version has finally launched for US Disney bundle subscribers.

Now, when you access Disney+, you will see a Hulu tab added and Hulu options presented to you. Previously, during the beta, the Hulu content was isolated to a specific area, but now it’s been integrated into the Disney+ home screen.

Joe Earley, President of Direct-to-Consumer, Disney Entertainment, said in a press release that this is going to increase engagement across Disney+ and Hulu, saying:

“It’s going to be exciting for titles like The Bear, Shōgun, and Only Murders in the Building. During the beta, we saw these titles performing really well with subscribers who typically had been watching more Disney+ content. I can only imagine what’s going to happen now with increased discoverability and integration on the homepage.”

Aaron LaBerge, President & CTO, Disney Entertainment & ESPN talked about the technical advancement this brings to Disney+, saying:

“In fact, this launch represents the most extensive technical advancement to Disney+ and our streaming platform since we launched Disney+ over four years ago,” with multiple underlying product and technology elements being transformed that will play a role in how we enable future capabilities and strategic projects. “As is often the case, making something simple, elegant, and easy for consumers can be quite complex behind the scenes.”

Parental controls and content settings can still be used to control what children see. Hulu tends to skew older in some its content.

Oh, and that new teal color is called “Aurora” after the Aurora borealis, as well as Disney’s “Sleeping Beauty” Aurora. There is also a new orchestral mnemonic for the service that Academy Award®-winning composer Ludwig Göransson created.

Source: Disney Press Release