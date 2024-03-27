Search
HomeDisney+Hulu on Disney+ Fully Launches In the United States

Hulu on Disney+ Fully Launches In the United States

Disney+

Published on

By Kambrea Pratt
spot_img


Disney has been testing a beta version of Hulu on Disney+ since last year, and today, the full version has finally launched for US Disney bundle subscribers.

Now, when you access Disney+, you will see a Hulu tab added and Hulu options presented to you. Previously, during the beta, the Hulu content was isolated to a specific area, but now it’s been integrated into the Disney+ home screen. 

Joe Earley, President of Direct-to-Consumer, Disney Entertainment, said in a press release that this is going to increase engagement across Disney+ and Hulu, saying: 

“It’s going to be exciting for titles like The BearShōgun, and Only Murders in the Building. During the beta, we saw these titles performing really well with subscribers who typically had been watching more Disney+ content. I can only imagine what’s going to happen now with increased discoverability and integration on the homepage.

Aaron LaBerge, President & CTO, Disney Entertainment & ESPN talked about the technical advancement this brings to Disney+, saying:

  “In fact, this launch represents the most extensive technical advancement to Disney+ and our streaming platform since we launched Disney+ over four years ago,” with multiple underlying product and technology elements being transformed that will play a role in how we enable future capabilities and strategic projects. “As is often the case, making something simple, elegant, and easy for consumers can be quite complex behind the scenes.

Parental controls and content settings can still be used to control what children see. Hulu tends to skew older in some its content. 

Oh, and that new teal color is called “Aurora” after the Aurora borealis, as well as Disney’s “Sleeping Beauty” Aurora. There is also a new orchestral mnemonic for the service that Academy Award®-winning composer Ludwig Göransson created.

What do you think? Comment and let us know!

Source: Disney Press Release


Pirates & Princesses (PNP) is an independent, opinionated fan-powered news blog that covers Disney and Universal Theme Parks, Themed Entertainment and related Pop Culture from a consumer's point of view. Opinions expressed by our contributors do not necessarily reflect the views of PNP, its editors, affiliates, sponsors or advertisers. PNP is an unofficial news source and has no connection to The Walt Disney Company, NBCUniversal or any other company that we may cover.



Latest articles

Disney News

Disney’s Reedy Creek Battle with DeSantis Ends in a Settlement

It's about time! The year-long battle between The Walt Disney Company, Govenor Ron DeSantis,...
Universal Orlando

Jack Doherty Was Also Kicked Out of Universal Orlando

Oh, what are the odds? Professional nuisance and YouTuber Jack Doherty has been kicked...
Dreamworks

Jack Black Believes That ‘Kung Fu Panda 4’ May Be The Last

The latest installment of the Kung Fu Panda has officially become a financial success....
Disney News

Petz and Rasulo Win Backing Of Egan-Jones Ratings Co. Ahead of Walt Disney Board Vote

Trian Partners has just gotten the backing of another large advisory firm, Egan-Jones Ratings...

More like this

Disney News

Disney’s Reedy Creek Battle with DeSantis Ends in a Settlement

It's about time! The year-long battle between The Walt Disney Company, Govenor Ron DeSantis,...
Universal Orlando

Jack Doherty Was Also Kicked Out of Universal Orlando

Oh, what are the odds? Professional nuisance and YouTuber Jack Doherty has been kicked...
Dreamworks

Jack Black Believes That ‘Kung Fu Panda 4’ May Be The Last

The latest installment of the Kung Fu Panda has officially become a financial success....

Pirates & Princesses (PNP) is an independent, opinionated fan-powered news blog that covers Disney and Universal Theme Parks, Themed Entertainment and related Pop Culture from a consumer's point of view. Opinions expressed by our contributors do not necessarily reflect the views of PNP, its editors, affiliates, sponsors or advertisers. PNP is an unofficial news source and has no connection to The Walt Disney Company, NBCUniversal or any other company that we may cover.

Pirates & Princesses (TM) is a registered trademark of Clownfish Studios LLC. Contents © 2015-2024 WebReef Media, a subsidiary of Clownfish Studios LLC