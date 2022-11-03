Hot Toys’ Disney+ ‘I Am Groot’ Figure Is Adorable

While we wait for the next Guardians of the Galaxy sequel, Disney+ has been trying to satiate our need for Groot cuteness with the original series I Am Groot. What if we need something a bit more tangible, though? Of course, Disney and Hot Toys couldn’t pass up the chance to cash in on our love of the sentient tree.

For $275, you can own a 10″ tall Groot, but you’ll have to wait until late 2023 or early 2024 to bring him home. Sideshow Collectibles is currently taking pre-orders for the latest Hot Toys figure. The deluxe Groot comes with several accessories and interchangeable parts, including woven pajamas, Iwua figure, and several leafy parts to make Groot a fashionable fellow.

Skillfully crafted based on Groot’s appearance in the series, this 26cm tall Groot figure features three interchangeable face sculpts with laughing, smiling and furious expressions; sculpted tree texture on the specialized body. Clumps of greenery giving Groot alternate looks from leafy hairdos, body, to impressive bushy mustache and biceps. Also the must-have accessories include cucumber slices for relaxation and Groot’s drawing of the Guardians of the Galaxy family.

Groot will come with the following parts and accessories:

– Three (3) interchangeable face sculpts with highly detailed tree texture and facial expressions, including laughing, smiling, and furious looks

– Approximately 26cm tall

– Specialized body with over 15 points of articulations

– Four (4) pieces of interchangeable hands including:

– One (1) pair of relaxed hands

– One (1) pair of fists

– Eight (8) pieces of sprouts attachable to body

– Each piece of face sculpt is specially hand-painted

Costume:

– One (1) aquamarine colored pajamas with woven patterns***

– One (1) set of leafy accessories for Hercules style (includes hairdo, interchangeable arms, chest and mustache pieces attachable to furious expression face sculpt)

– One (1) set of leafy accessories for poodle style (includes hairdo, arms, body and leg pieces)

Accessories:

– One (1) translucent Iwua (with articulated function)***

– Two (2) cucumber slices (attachable to smiley face sculpt; with magnetic function)

– One (1) drawing

***Exclusive to Deluxe Version

Let us know what you think about Groot’s new action figure below.

[Source: Sideshow Collectibles]

[Source: Hot Toys]