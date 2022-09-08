Hot Topic Offers New ‘Hocus Pocus’ Line By Her Universe

Spooky season is almost here and Hot Topic is offering some new clothing items from Her Universe based on the ‘Hocus Pocus’ film. Perfect for the upcoming ‘Hocus Pocus 2’ coming to Disney+ on September 30, 2022.

Let’s take a look!

Sizes XS-3X

Sizes 0-5

“Her Universe Disney Hocus Pocus Dani Hooded Fringe Girls Cardigan

Serve up some Dani Dennison sass with this flyaway cardigan from Disney’s Hocus Pocus. Inspired by her Halloween witch costume, there is an allover orange & red icon design featuring pumpkins, cats, suns, brooms and more! The front drapes just like a witch’s cloak and there is a pointed hood, complete with fringes along the hems. 100% acrylic

Wash cold; dry flat“

Sizes S-3X

Sizes 1-6

“Her Universe Disney Hocus Pocus Winifred Velvet Girls Hooded Cape Plus Size

Heading out on another glorious morning? It makes us sick! Add some Hocus Pocus to your wicked OOTD with this bewitching cloak! Inspired by Winifred Sanderson, this velvety green hooded cloak has gold embroidery of mystical symbols down both sides, with an antique brass-tone clasp at the top. Shell: 92% polyester; 8% spandex

Lining: 100% polyester

Wash cold; line dry“

Sizes XS-3X

“Her Universe Disney Hocus Pocus Icons Lace-Up Dress

Put a spell on all of Salem with this Hocus Pocus dress on! Channel your inner Winifred with this bewitching long-sleeve dress, featuring an allover toss of the Sanderson sisters’ signature rides, cauldrons, skulls, roses and more. Comes with shirred long-sleeves, a pointed front waist line, lace-up detailing down the center and side pockets. 96% polyester; 4% spandex

Wash cold; dry low

Stretchy material“

Limited sizes available in both jr. and plus sizes.

“Ready to run amuck, amuck, amuck with the Sanderson sisters this Halloween? Dress up like Sarah Sanderson with this Hocus Pocus bustier top! Features a corset-style bodice with an allover pattern inspired by her outfit in the film. Comes with a raw edge peplum and mesh spider web long-sleeves. Back zipper closure.

Body shell: 97% polyester; 3% spandex

Body lining: 100% polyester

Sleeve: 80% polyamide; 20% spandex

Sweep: 100% rayon

Wash cold; line dry“

Sizees 0-5

“ Do you smell children or is that just us? Pull on this Hocus Pocus top before taking a ride on your vacuum! This bewitching top is inspired by Mary Sanderson, and features an allover toss of her silhouette and signature vacuum, plus color blocking inspired by her outfit in the film. Complete with a sweetheart neckline, lace-up detailing down the center chest and puff sleeves.

95% rayon; 5% spandex

Wash cold; dry low“

Our Universe Disney Hocus Pocus Black Flame Candle Binx Hoodie – $39.92-$43.12 (Regular price $49.90-$53.90) Sizes XS-3X “Dare to light the Black Flame Candle at the Sanderson sisters’ cottage? Keep this hoodie on in case you need to turn on any sprinklers to scare centuries-old witches away! Add a bunch of Hocus Pocus to your wardrobe with this hoodie, featuring Binx printed on the chest, the movie title printed down one sleeve and the infamous Black Flame Candle burning on the back. Complete with raw edge details along the hems. 52% cotton; 48% polyester

Wash cold; dry low“

Sizes 0-6

“Taking over Salem on the night of All Hallow’s Eve? Throw on a bewitching top before you run amuck! Rep Hocus Pocus with this woven button-up, featuring an allover toss of the Sanderson sisters, icons from the film like the Black Flame Candle and more, plus filigree designs scattered throughout for a vintage feel. Comes with an oversized pointed collar.

80% polyester; 20% rayon

Wash cold; dry low“

Sizes XS-3X

“Running amuck around Salem this Halloween? You can dress up as Max Dennison with this Hocus Pocus tie-dye tee! Rock his classroom look with this twofer long-sleeve T-shirt, featuring a vibrant tie-dye top with black sleeves underneath. A bubbling cauldron with “It’s all a bunch of hocus pocus!” is printed on the back.

100% cotton

Wash cold; dry low“

Size XS-3X

Sizes 0-5

“Whether you’re haunting the halls at school or running amuck during All Hallow’s Eve, Binx is ready to join you on your adventures with these leggings! Rep your favorite character from Hocus Pocus with these black leggings, featuring a print of Binx and a gravestone on one leg, and a line from the Cat Transformation spell printed in gothic font down the other. Comes with a wide waistband for comfort.

90% polyester; 10% spandex

Wash cold; dry low“ These pieces and more are available at Hot Topic! What do you think? Comment and let us know!