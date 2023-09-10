Hot Topic Brings Us Halloween Sanrio Hello Kitty And Friends Pieces That Are Adorable!

Hot Topic has brought it yet again. This time they have Sanrio’s Hello Kitty and friends apparel for Halloween. Done in purples and oranges, these pieces showcase Hello Kitty, My Melody, and of course, Kuromi! And there is a new Hello Kitty Halloween Loungefly!
These are perfect for school, parties, and visiting Universal Orlando or Universal Studios Hollywood this spooky season.
Let’s take a look!
Hello Kitty and Friends Halloween Suba Shortalls – $49.90
Sizes XS-3X
Hello Kitty And Friends Halloween Scuba Shortalls Plus Size -$54.90
Sizes 0-5
I love this one because it features so many other characters, too, like Batdz Maru, Little Twin Stars, Hello Kitty, Cinnamoroll, Pompompurin, Kuromi, and Pochacco. So cute!
“It’s all treats and no tricks when it comes to Halloween with your Sanrio faves! Get into the spirit of the season with this scary cute scuba shortall, featuring an allover print of Hello Kitty plus all of her friends like Cinnamoroll, Pompompurin, Kuromi and more dressed in Halloween costumes. Comes with pockets and adjustable overall straps.
- 95% cotton; 5% spandex
- Wash cold; dry low
- Adjustable straps“
Hello Kitty and Friends Halloween Color-Block Sweatshirt – $49.90
Hello Kitty And Friends Halloween Color-Block Hoodie Plus Size – $54.90
“It’s never too early for a Halloween treat! Step out looking scary cute in this color-block hoodie, featuring Kuromi and My Melody in Halloween costumes on the chest, plus colorful sleeves with your favorite Sanrio characters like Cinnamoroll, Pompompurin, Hello Kitty and more in Halloween costumes. Comes with a heart zipper pull, pockets and drawstring cords.
- 52% cotton; 48% polyester
- Wash cold; dry low
- Imported“
Hello Kitty And Friends Halloween Girls Athletic Jersey -$39.90
Sizes XS-3X
Hello Kitty and Friends Halloween Girls Athletic Jersey Plus Size – $44.90
“It’s all treats and no tricks when it comes to Halloween with your Sanrio faves! Get into the spirit of the season with this scary cute athletic jersey, featuring an ombré purple design with Hello Kitty on the front, plus all of her friends like Cinnamoroll, Pompompurin, Kuromi and more dressed in Halloween costumes on the back.
- 100% cotton
- Wash cold; dry low“
Hello Kitty and Friends Halloween Jogger Sweatpants – $49.90
Sizes XS-3X
Hello Kitty and Friends Halloween Jogger Sweatpants Plus Size- $54.90
Sizes 0-5
“Stay scary cute and cozy with these Sanrio jogger sweatpants! These multicolor tie-dye joggers feature your faves like Hello Kitty, Pompompurin, Kuromi and more in Halloween costumes down both legs. Comes with cinched ankles, an elasticated drawstring waistband and pockets.
- 70% cotton; 30% polyester
- Wash cold; dry low“
Hello Kitty and Friends Halloween Loungefly Mini Backpack – $49.40
“Fill this sweet Sanrio mini backpack full of treats this Halloween! This backpack features an allover print of Hello Kitty, Cinnamoroll, Pompompurin, Kuromi and more of your Sanrio faves dressed in Halloween costumes. Comes with front zipper pocket, interior drop pocket and adjustable straps.
- 9″ x 4 1/2″ x 10 1/2″
- Polyurethane
- Interior drop pocket
- Front zipper pocket“
Hello Kitty and Friends Halloween Loungefly Zipper Wallet – $22.90
“Keep your cards and cash secured in this Sanrio mini wallet this Halloween! This zipper wallet features an allover print of Hello Kitty, Cinnamoroll, Pompompurin, Kuromi and more of your Sanrio faves dressed in Halloween costumes. Comes with 5 card slots and clear ID slot.
- 5″ x 4″
- Polyurethane
- 5 card slots; clear ID slot“
These pieces are so cute! Which ones are your favorite?
Comment and let us know!
