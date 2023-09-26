Hocus Pocus Sanderson Sister Exclusives Appear at Box Lunch Gifts







New Hocus Pocus exclusives have appeared at BoxLunch.com. Several items inspired by your favorite witches, the Sanderson sisters, are now available! There are cute accessories and clothing pieces to choose from.

Let’s take a look!

“The Sanderson Sisters are here to put a spell on you with this Hocus Pocus-inspired mini backpack! Featuring a portrait of Winnifred, Sarah, and Mary with embroidered star details on the front, this bag includes a removable figural Binx coin purse. With two zippered pockets, side pockets, and removable adjustable straps, this backpack is perfect for trick-or-treating, lighting the black flame candle, or going to the Disney Parks.”

“Let the Sanderson Sisters keep your essentials safe with this Hocus Pocus-inspired cardholder! Featuring a portrait of Winnifred, Sarah, and Mary on one side, the other includes a portrait of Binx and embroidered star details. With five card slots, this cardholder is perfect for your next Halloween adventure.”

“The Sanderson Sisters are ready to rise again in your collection with this Hocus Pocus-inspired mini backpack! Featuring a portrait of Winnifred, Mary, and Sarah surrounded by cauldron, tombstones, house, and plant details, the front of this bag also includes embroidered designs and glow-in-the-dark details. With a portrait of Binx on the back, this bag includes a rope wrapped top handle and adjustable straps, perfect for bringing a Disney touch to your Halloween accessories.”

Sizes XS-4XL

“Get ready for spooky season with this Hocus Pocus-inspired long sleeve tee! Featuring a frame portrait of Mary, Winnifred, and Sarah between “The Sanderson Sisters” and “I Put a Spell on you” lettering, the sleeves include pumpkin, gravestone, and bird details. With contrast stitching along the hem and arms, this shirt is perfect for movie nights, casting spells, and beyond!”

You can find more exclusive Hocus Pocus items HERE.

What do you think? Comment and let us know!