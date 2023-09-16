Hocus Pocus Returns To Theaters For Its 30th Anniversary







For all of those who wish to celebrate this year’s spooky season with a cult classic film then let Disney grant your wish and resurrect a popcorn flick from 30 years past. The fan favorite Halloween spectacle Hocus Pocus will be returning to theaters this coming October.



On the official @HocusPocusMovie account on X (formerly made to promote Hocus Pocus 2 on Disney+) made the following announcement:



“For 30 years the Sanderson Sisters have been putting a spell on you, see them back on the big screen for a limited time as we celebrate Hocus Pocus’ 30th Anniversary! The black flame candle ignites once again on October 6th.“

For 30 years the Sanderson Sisters have been putting a spell on you, see them back on the big screen for a limited time as we celebrate Hocus Pocus’ 30th Anniversary! The black flame candle ignites once again on October 6th.



🎨: @studionumberone pic.twitter.com/M3fPU9cKhm — Hocus Pocus 2 | Now Streaming (@HocusPocusMovie) September 14, 2023



Another promotional description provided by Disney states:



“Thirty years ago, the Black Flame Candle was ignited by an unsuspecting group of kids, inadvertently unleashing Halloween havoc and hilarity on the storied city of Salem, Massachusetts. Three sinister sisters with talents of unfathomable magic (and questionable teamwork skills) mounted brooms, mops, and vacuums in a dastardly plot to retain eternal youth. Their plans may have been foiled, but as any great witch knows, the strongest magic always has a special way of coming back.“



The film was originally released on July 16th, 1993 (an odd choice for a release) to mixed reviews and was originally considered a financial failure. However, over the years through airings on the Disney Channel and on ABC Family/Freeform in October as wells home video releases has turned the film into a cult classic amongst hardcore Disney fans.



Over the years there has been plenty of merchandise based off of the film, and in 2022 Disney released a sequel, Hocus Pocus 2, exclusively on Disney+. While the film itself wasn’t as well received as some hoped there have been rumors of a third film. We will have to see if that fortune comes true.



Hocus Pocus re-releases in theaters on October 7th. Will you be stopping in for a spell or two?



Source: comicbook.com