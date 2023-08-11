Hocus Pocus BaubleBar Pieces Will Put a Spell On You







This week Disney unveiled a bunch of new Halloween items, including merchandise for ‘Hocus Pocus,’ which is celebrating 30 years this year. Among those new pieces are some spelltacular jewelry items from BaubleBar!

Let’s take a look!

The chain on this necklace measures approximately 24 1/2” L with a pendant that measures 1” x 1 1/4.”

“You’re invited to a meeting in the forest with the Sanderson sisters, courtesy of this wickedly stylish Hocus Pocus necklace by BaubleBar. The vintage-inspired pendant features Winifred, Sarah and Mary working their magic in fabulous style. Trimmed in clear stones, the pendant hangs from a goldtone link necklace, making it a truly spellbinding accessory.

Winifred, Sarah and Mary Sanderson pendant

Enamel accents

Trimmed in clear stones

Raised metal border

Goldtone chain link necklace“

This bracelet is nice because it has an extender with it. It’s 7 1/4” L + 2” extender.

“Cast a spell of vintage-style allure with this bewitching Hocus Pocus bracelet by BaubleBar. Featuring three charms including one with the Sanderson Sisters, a Book charm and a charm with iridescent phases of the moon and a cubic zirconia stone, this goldtone charm bracelet is powerfully stylish.

Chain link bracelet with three charms

Sanderson sister charm with embossed moons

Book charm with snake and paw icons

Moon charm with iridescent and cubic zirconia stones

Goldtone

Adjustable bracelet with extender

Lobster claw clasp

Inspired by Disney’s Hocus Pocus”

“Charmed with vintage allure, this Hocus Pocus earrings set by BaubleBar includes two fashion-forward pairs with serious Salem 1693 vibes. The huggie earrings feature Sanderson Sisters medallions with embossed phases of the moon. The stud earrings are shaped like birds (or is that the Witch Mother?) with etched black eyes and starbursts. Whether you mix them or match them, they will work their magic with any look.

Set includes two pairs of earrings

Huggie earrings with Sanderson Sisters medallion

”Bird’s eye” stud earrings

For pierced ears

Goldtone finish

Nickel free

Hypoallergenic“

Sizes 6-9 are available.

“Always having the Sanderson Sisters at hand? That has a nice ring to it. This bewitching Hocus Pocus ring by BaubleBar features stylized art of Winifred, Sarah and Mary Sanderson and elegantly embossed phases of the moon. Winifred is holding Book and they’re all smiling with glee, so this very nice goldtone signet ring is sure to inspire some mischief.

Hocus Pocus signet ring

Winifred, Sarah and Mary Sanderson stylized screen art

Embossed cycles of the moon

Goldtone

Inspired by Disney’s Hocus Pocus”

These pieces are available now!

What do you think? Comment and let us know!