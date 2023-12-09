Hideo Kojima Documentary Coming To Disney+ In 2024







Earlier this week the 2023 Video Game Awards event gave the industry many big announcements. One of those being the announcement of the latest game from legendary game developer Hideo Kojima, known for creating the well known Metal Gear franchise at Konami.

His latest project is a horror game titled OD (Overdose) and is a co-production between Kojima Productions and Xbox Games Studios meaning that it will most likely be an Xbox console exclusive. The game is said to feel like a video game/movie hybrid. However, a new story regarding Kojima has just been dropped shortly after the event.



Via his social media, Kojima announced that the upcoming documentary based on his career titled Hideo Kojima: Connecting Worlds, will be available to stream exclusively on Disney+ in Spring of 2024. He states:



“My documentary film ‘HIDEO KOJIMA: CONNECTING WORLDS’ which had its world premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival in New York in June, will be distributed worldwide in the spring of 2024. The film will be distributed exclusively on Disney+. Directed and photographed by Glen Milner. The cast includes George Miller, Guillermo del Toro, Norman Reedus, Nicolas Winding Refn, Grimes, Woodkid, Churches, Mamoru Oshii, Shinji Mikami, and Shinya Tsukamoto.“







This is a rather surprising decision given the subject matter of many of his video games. It is also rather unexpected as Disney hasn’t been known to distribute documentaries based on video games or individuals involved with video games. It is quite an interesting partnership.



From the cast members list, the documentary will most certainly go into the making of his last title, Death Stranding. It is unknown if they will or how much of it will cover the Metal Gear franchise or even the infamous P.T. demo, which served as a pitch to reboot the Silent Hill series.



What do you think? Is it odd to see Disney and Kojima mentioned in the same sentence? Will you watch it when it releases on Disney+?



Source: IGN