Here’s What’s Coming To Disney+ December, 2022

It’s less than a week into November but we are looking ahead to see what’s coming to Disney+ for December! Being that December is the month for Christmas I’m sure we can expect some holiday offerings and we will be getting the new National Treasure: Edge of Reason series as well as the continuation of Willow and The Santa Clauses.
Let’s take a look!
December 2
- Diary Of A Wimpy Kid – Rodrick Rules
- Pentatonix: Around the World for the Holidays
December 7
- Willow -Episode 2
- The Santa Clauses – Episode 4
- The Mysterious Benedict Society – Season 2: Episode 8 – Finale
- The Villains of Valley View– New Episodes
- Raven’s Home – New Episodes
- Alice’s Wonderland Bakery – New Episodes
December 9
- Idina Menzel: Which Way To The Stage?
- Night at the Museum: Kahmunrah Rises Again
- The Muppet Christmas Carol – Extended Edition
December 14
- Willow – Episode 3
- The Santa Clauses – Episode 5
- National Treasure: Edge Of History – Premier Episodes 1 & 2
- Eureka! – New Episodes
December 16
- Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration
- Le Pupille
December 21
- National Treasure: Edge Of History – Episode 3
- The Santa Clauses – Episode 6
- Willow – Episode 4
December 28
- Encanto at the Hollywood Bowl
- National Treasure: Edge Of History – Episode 4
- Willow – Episode 5
This is just what is out so far. More can be added later on or the schedule can change.
Source: What’s On Disney+
