Here’s What’s Coming To Disney+ December, 2022

It’s less than a week into November but we are looking ahead to see what’s coming to Disney+ for December! Being that December is the month for Christmas I’m sure we can expect some holiday offerings and we will be getting the new National Treasure: Edge of Reason series as well as the continuation of Willow and The Santa Clauses.

Let’s take a look!

December 2

Diary Of A Wimpy Kid – Rodrick Rules

Pentatonix: Around the World for the Holidays

December 7

Willow -Episode 2

The Santa Clauses – Episode 4

The Mysterious Benedict Society – Season 2: Episode 8 – Finale

The Villains of Valley View– New Episodes

Raven’s Home – New Episodes

Alice’s Wonderland Bakery – New Episodes

December 9

Idina Menzel: Which Way To The Stage?

Night at the Museum: Kahmunrah Rises Again

The Muppet Christmas Carol – Extended Edition

December 14

Willow – Episode 3

The Santa Clauses – Episode 5

National Treasure: Edge Of History – Premier Episodes 1 & 2

Eureka! – New Episodes

December 16

Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration

Le Pupille

December 21

National Treasure: Edge Of History – Episode 3

The Santa Clauses – Episode 6

Willow – Episode 4

December 28

Encanto at the Hollywood Bowl

National Treasure: Edge Of History – Episode 4

Willow – Episode 5

This is just what is out so far. More can be added later on or the schedule can change.

Source: What’s On Disney+