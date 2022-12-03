Her Universe Snow White 85th Anniversary Fashions Now Available at Hot Topic

Snow white is going to turn 85 years old on December 21 and to celebrate Her Universe has developed some beautiful fashion pieces. Hot Topic has them for sale on their website now!
Let’s take a look!
Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs Caplet – $59.90
It comes in three junior size choices: S/M, L/XL, 2X/3X.
Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs Caplet Plus Size- $64.90
Sizes 1/2, 3/4, and 5/6.
Personally I think the price is a bit much for what it is.
“Whether you’re heading to the castle or wandering through the forest, make sure you stay layered up in this adorable capelet! Celebrate the 85th anniversary of Snow White And The Seven Dwarfs with this satin capelet, featuring a scallop hem throughout with an embroidered apple and Snow White’s silhouette at the chest. Comes with a contrast red bow tie at the center and a scoop neckline with a yellow scalloped collar.
- 70% rayon; 26% nylon; 4% spandex
- Wash cold; line dry“
Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs Mom Jeans – $54.90
Sizes 0, 1, 3, 5, 7, 9, 11, 13, 15, 17 and 19.
Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs Mom Jeans Plus Size- $59.90
Sizes 16, 18, 20, 22, 24 and 26.
“Heading to the mines to dig up some diamonds? These mom jeans from Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs will have you whistling while you work! Featuring Snow White’s name embroidered on the back pocket, and the first Disney princess with the seven dwarfs printed down both legs.
- 99% cotton; 1% elastane
- Wash cold; dry low“
Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs Sweetheart Dress – $59.90
Sizes XS-3X
Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs Sweetheart Dress Plus Size – $64.90
Sizes 0-5
“Twirl through your day with a smile, a song and this adorable dress on! Celebrate the 85th anniversary of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs with this sweetheart dress, inspired by the first Disney princess herself. Features a square neckline with white ruffle detailing, a red velvet bow at the center chest and smocking on the back, plus a contrasting yellow flared skirt with pockets and an allover print of apples, a castle and more. Complete with puffy, elasticated sleeves and a pointed waistline just like Snow White’s dress!
- 97% cotton; 3% spandex
- Wash cold; dry low“
Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs Peasant Girl Top- $39.90 – $43.90
Sizes XS-3X
Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs Peasant Girl Top – $44.90
Sizes 0-5
- 100% polyester
- Wash cold; dry low”
These pieces and more are now available at HotTopic.com!
Happy Anniversary to ‘Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs!’
What do you think? Comment and let us know!
