Her Universe Snow White 85th Anniversary Fashions Now Available at Hot Topic

Snow white is going to turn 85 years old on December 21 and to celebrate Her Universe has developed some beautiful fashion pieces. Hot Topic has them for sale on their website now!

Let’s take a look!

It comes in three junior size choices: S/M, L/XL, 2X/3X.

Sizes 1/2, 3/4, and 5/6.

“Whether you’re heading to the castle or wandering through the forest, make sure you stay layered up in this adorable capelet! Celebrate the 85th anniversary of Snow White And The Seven Dwarfs with this satin capelet, featuring a scallop hem throughout with an embroidered apple and Snow White’s silhouette at the chest. Comes with a contrast red bow tie at the center and a scoop neckline with a yellow scalloped collar.

70% rayon; 26% nylon; 4% spandex

Wash cold; line dry“

Sizes 0, 1, 3, 5, 7, 9, 11, 13, 15, 17 and 19.

Sizes 16, 18, 20, 22, 24 and 26.

“Heading to the mines to dig up some diamonds? These mom jeans from Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs will have you whistling while you work! Featuring Snow White’s name embroidered on the back pocket, and the first Disney princess with the seven dwarfs printed down both legs.

99% cotton; 1% elastane

Wash cold; dry low“ Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs Sweetheart Dress – $59.90 Sizes XS-3X Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs Sweetheart Dress Plus Size – $64.90 Sizes 0-5 “Twirl through your day with a smile, a song and this adorable dress on! Celebrate the 85th anniversary of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs with this sweetheart dress, inspired by the first Disney princess herself. Features a square neckline with white ruffle detailing, a red velvet bow at the center chest and smocking on the back, plus a contrasting yellow flared skirt with pockets and an allover print of apples, a castle and more. Complete with puffy, elasticated sleeves and a pointed waistline just like Snow White’s dress! 97% cotton; 3% spandex

Wash cold; dry low“ Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs Peasant Girl Top- $39.90 – $43.90 Sizes XS-3X Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs Peasant Girl Top – $44.90 Sizes 0-5 “We’re wishing, we’re wishing… for this peasant top! Perfect for those cozy cottage days making gooseberry pie, this woven top from Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs is inspired by her peasant dress. Features a contrast peter pan collar with lace trim and embroideries of her silhouette, flora and fauna on the collar, plus her name and an apple embroidered on the back in script font. The top is complete with a smocked panel on the back, buttons down the center and puffy, elasticated sleeves. 100% polyester

These pieces and more are now available at HotTopic.com! Happy Anniversary to 'Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs!'