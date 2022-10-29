Henry Cavill Responds To Hyperion Rumors

With Henry Cavill officially back as Superman in the DC Extended Universe fans are going wild. Despite 2013’s Man of Steel being a rather melancholy experience and its two follow-ups, 2016’s Batman v Superman and 2017’s Justice League being disappointments, many agree that Henry Cavill did an excellent job playing the iconic super hero.







However, for some time there have been multiple rumors that he would be making his way over to the world of Marvel after assumptions of his departure from DC. Some candidates included Captain Britain, Sentry and even Hercules. But the latest rumor suggests he had been approached to play Hyperion.



Hyperion is the leader of the Marvel super hero team Squadron Supreme, a team that acts as a parody to DC’s Justice League. Hyperion is their Superman equivalent.







Some recent rumors suggest that in the upcoming second season of the well received Loki series that the Squadron Supreme will make some kind of appearance, that that Cavill will play Hyperion as a sort of in-joke with the super hero movie fan crowd. But it appears those rumors were wild exaggerated.



While recently speaking on the Happy Sad Confused podcast the actor finally put an end to those rumors by saying:



“As far as I know, I am not going to be in Loki. It would be a tricky one to handle at this stage. But if James Gunn can do it, maybe I can too.“

While he confirmed that he won’t be appearing in Marvel at this time he does seem open to it. However with him back at DC it may be a tough situation. Perhaps if some kind of a deal can be worked out then perhaps it will happen. But for now it’s only wishful thinking.



What do you think? Do you want to see Henry Cavill in the MCU?





Source: comicbook.com