Hayley Atwell Talks about Marvel Captain Carter Role







Hayley Atwell plays Peggy Carter and Captain Carter in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and has been doing press tours promoting “Mission Impossible Dead Reckoning.” Hayley Atwell spoke recently about some positive and negative things about playing Captain Carter in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Many Marvel fans expressed major disappointment about how the Captain Carter character was portrayed in Doctor Strange 2 movie. This developed since the Captain Carter role showed promise in the “What If…?” Disney+ series. Marvel fans expected more in the film.

Apparently, Atwell agrees with the fans’ disappointment. Hayley Atwell expressed her thoughts about the Captain Carter role in “Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness” movie. On the Happy, Sad, Confused Podcast, Atwell spoke about her time playing that role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe last year.

Hayley Atwell’s Thoughts

Atwell stated that she felt more could be done with Captain Carter. Also, she said there still seems to be some confusion about where they took that variant of Peggy Carter in the movie.

“I’m like, ‘That wasn’t my choice!'” Atwell explained to the host when the Marvel movie came up. “When she was like, ‘I could do this all day’ and then followed by she’s immediately cut in half by a frisbee. And the audience being like, ‘She can’t do it all day. Apparently you can’t, so, egg on your face.’ That doesn’t really serve Peggy very well.”

Hayley Atwell as Captain Carter in “What If…?”

In contrast to those thoughts, Atwell spoke fondly of her time voicing the role for the Disney+ show. However, many Marvel fans would not place “What If…?” as well-liked; Atwell enjoyed that role. She stated playing that Disney+ role made some of the most fulfilling work she’s done as the character. She also says that the approach to voicing Peggy is much better in the animated realm than in Multiverse of Madness.

“I felt like I had much more to do in the What If…? animation series,” she said. “I mean, any actor will tell you, to be able to go into a booth in effectively your pajamas and do an animation is great fun because you’re focused on the voice as the instrument and your main performative tool.”

That information brings hope. We know Captain Carter returns for “What If…? season two. We also know Captain Carter will have a slightly different animated look for season two.

Other Future Captain Carter Roles For Hayley Atwell

Despite her concerns about the Captain Carter role in the Doctor Strange sequel, Atwell would like to return as Captain Carter. At AwesomeCon last year, she mentioned her hopes for some live-action Peggy Carter again.

About that, she told the fans, “Well… I haven’t got news for you. But I share your enthusiasm. And I would love to if Marvel did find a home for her; that’s a home that feels worthy of her in terms of her evolution as a character and development as a character.

The experience I’ve had in playing her has given me the most incredible opportunity to hone my particular craft in this franchise. And I’ve got more to do, and because I feel the fans deserve that. In some ways, with a lot of people, she’s a minor player, and it wouldn’t make sense if I was to continue to be a minor player in that if it felt like, well, this is a different time.

And also particularly as a woman with everything that’s happened the last few years. When she says in her timeline, “I know my value and everyone else’s opinion; it doesn’t matter,” that’s really good. But I want everyone to realize her value. In the same way, essentially her own self-esteem and sense of dignity comes from that sense of she knows her worth, she gets on with the job, and she just works for the sake of work with dignity and she knows it. She doesn’t need validation.

But there is one thing that she deserves, which is agency in the world, and that can’t come until certain people in positions of power, namely the men, cede her power and offer her that platform. And so, I’d like her to have that opportunity because then I feel like I have something much more interesting to offer you guys.”

Captain Carter Future?

For those that enjoyed Atwell playing Captain Carter, a chance for Captain Carter to shine might help the Marvel Cinematic Universe. That may only happen in the animated Disney+ series at this point.

Would you like to see a Captain Carter movie or series? Let us know in the comment below, please.