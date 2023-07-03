Haunted Mansion Dooney and Bourke and Constance Hatchaway Bride Doll and Coming Soon







Next week Shop Disney is set to release a bunch of new merchandise inspired by The Haunted Mansion, including new fashions and housewares. They will also be releasing a limited edition collector doll based on Constance Hatchaway and a new Haunted Mansion Dooney and Bourke line as well!

Constance Hatchaway, the Haunted Mansion Bride

The limited edition doll is set to release on July 10th at 8 AM PST / 11 AM EST on Shop Disney.

We don’t yet have a price for her, but if she’s like the other collector dolls, it will likely be around $150.

Also arriving on July 10th is the new Dooney and Bourke Haunted Mansion line!

We only have one image to go on so far, but it looks like a portrait collage of various Haunted Mansion characters.

Also coming on Monday, July 10th is a new fashion collection and housewares collection.

This month we should start to see the Halloween merchandise begin to appear as well. Then ‘Disney’s The Haunted Mansion’ will hit theaters on July 28th.

What a great month for us Haunted Mansion fans!

What do you think? Comment and let us know!