Has Disney / Pixar Announced a Coco 2 for 2024?







A recent rumor has been swirling that seemingly indicates Disney and Pixar have announced a “Coco 2” film for 2024, much like they surprised everyone by announcing a “Moana 2” film. But is it true?

No. At this time, no announcement has been made for a second “Coco” film.

The rumor seems to be coming from yet another AI-created image of a film poster.

The write-up is for a “new” film called “Coco: Un Dia De Los Locos” that would allegedly see the afterlife world “spill into the living world.” Miguel, Hector and their ancestors would have to restore balance by putting the worlds back to where they belong.

But it isn’t real.

This isn’t to say that Disney and Pixar wouldn’t do another film. Disney loves to squeeze as many sequels as they can out of things like “Frozen,” “Toy Story” and now “Moana.” But so far this is just a fan poster.

