Harry Potter Pen Set From Beast Kingdom Is A Spellbinding Deal







Wands are big business. After our recent trip to the Wizard World at Universal Orlando, it became apparent that everyone wants a wand. Kids and adults want to own a piece of the Harry Potter world.

The issue is these things are expensive. Interactive wands (which only work at the parks) are $63. Non-functioning replicas from Ollivanders go for $55. That’s a lot of cash for a 12″ resin stick. What if you want one that’s functional outside of the Wizard World?

Beast Kingdom has an answer: the Ultimate Harry Potter Pen Bundle. Yes, these wands look like the screen-used counterparts, and you can also write with them! Each wand measures roughly 12″ to 13″ and hides the pen within the grip.

These replicas from the Harry Potter films are made from ABS and PVC, but it’s unclear if the pens can be replaced with the standard ink cartridge. But, then again, how many people will be using these to write with?

The Harry Potter six-pen set is priced at $59.99 and includes these wands belonging to these characters:

Ron Weasley

Hermione Granger

Lord Voldemort

Severus Snape

Harry Potter

Albus Dumbledore

“The collection of six ‘Wand Pens’ uses detailed manufacturing to recreate the unique designs, which represented each character! From Harry Potter himself to Ron Weasley, Dumbledore, and the dastardly Voldemort, each wand has a grip, which secretly detaches to reveal a pen. Each wand is approximately 28-33cm in length, which is comparable to the real-life versions and is also very comfortable to hold and write with. So make sure to collect your favorite design, or better still take home all six, and have your very own magical writing experience today!”

A three-pen set is also available for $32.97. Customers may choose which three wands they want.

[Source: Beast Kingdom]