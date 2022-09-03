Han Solo’s Original Blaster Has Just Sold For Over One Million

The last surviving Han Solo blaster has just sold for $1,057,500 at auction. This was the blaster used by Harrison Ford in the original Star Wars: A New Hope film. Originally there were three but now this is the only one that remains.

It was auctioned off by Rock Island Auction Company who specialize in “antique and collector firearms and militaria.”

The original estimates put the blaster at $300K-500K but it ended up going for over $1M.

Here is the original listing:

“Documented Mauser Broomhandle “DL-44 Heavy Blaster Pistol” Prop

Auction Date: August 27, 2022

Incredibly Historic, Iconic, and Well Documented: The Only Surviving “DL-44 Heavy Blaster Pistol” Originally Used by Harrison Ford Starring as Han Solo in Filming and Promotion of the 1977 Epic “Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope”

The lengthy write-up added this information:

“This specific pistol is a prime example of that resourcefulness, combining components from multiple different readily available surplus weapons.

Perhaps the most iconic surplus firearms used as props in the movie however was the Mauser C96 pistol or “Broomhandle” Mauser, which would not only become the Merr-Sonn Munitions, Inc. Model 44 blaster carried by many Imperial officers, but also the iconic BlasTech DL-44 heavy blaster pistol carried by the stuck up, half-witted, scruffy-looking, Nerf-herder himself, Han Solo. Three Mauser C96 pistols were originally modified into DL-44 blasters for the film, with only one functional scope which was switched between the three depending on the detail needed in specific shots.”

That is a lot of money, but I understand why someone paid it.

Sources: TMZ, Rock Island Auction, CBM