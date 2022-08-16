Halloween Themed Scare Zones for Halloween Horror Nights Orlando 2022

For the 31st Halloween Horror Nights (HHN), the scare zone areas will reflect the holiday this year. Of course, I do not mean the cultural holiday icon of a jolly saint with reindeer. I mean the lore of the All-Hallows’ Eve, or Halloween as you may know it. This holiday falling on the 31st day of October creates a solid theming background for HHN this year. Of course, with that plan, why are we calling it HHN 2022 instead of HHN 31? I realize Universal Orlando may want to take this year to change things since the pandemic year with #DietHHN threw off the sequential schedule a bit.

This theme creates a type of reset for the HHN scarezones. Halloween holiday themed stuff works well at HHN. The logical progression of this shines with “Wicked Growth” last year for HHN30. Since logic dictates that some traditional Halloween settings need to exist for these scare zones. Oher speculation floated about these scare zones. Will we get Lil’ Boo making appearances in these scarezones? Will we get the old-style trick or treaters roaming this year?

So many props have been set up in traditional scare zone areas. For example, The Hollywood area has been expanding with props to enter “Nettlewood Cemetery.” A large prop has been set up in San Francisco area indicating some type of a witch themed area. The New York area looks like an old-fashioned Halloween celebration for example.

On the morning of August 16th, several more precise titles for the scare zones started popping up in internet speculation. We heard things like: Sweet Revenge, Scarecrow: Cursed Soil, Conjure the Dark, and Horrors of Halloween

Universal Orlando told us on August 16th later that day that “There’s nowhere to hide in the streets of Universal Studios Florida as hordes of menacing creatures from Halloween’s past infiltrate five all-new scare zones, where guests will: Encounter The Pumpkin Lord and all his devious subjects in “Horrors of Halloween”

Reap the wrath of scarecrows who will stop at nothing to harvest their souls in “Scarecrow: Cursed Soil”

Experience a terrifying 1950s Halloween parade-gone-wrong alongside bloodthirsty trick-or-treaters in “Sweet Revenge”

Venture through an ominous Halloween thunderstorm within a ghastly cemetery in “Graveyard: Deadly Unrest”

Escape an evil sorceress bringing forth an army of ravenous monstrosities in “Conjure the Dark” Never Go Alone. Superfans, screamers, selfie queens and skeptics summon your scream squad to Universal Orlando’s Halloween Horror Nights with 10 haunted houses, 5 scare zones, 2 live shows, and exciting attractions. FULL Haunted House, Scare Zones and Shows details below. pic.twitter.com/17i2PpY2GM — Halloween Horror Nights (@HorrorNightsORL) August 16, 2022 The Pumpkin Lord returns to terrorize us all!!! Well, Universal Orlando released information about these exciting scare zones. We now know more details in preparation for opening night September 2nd.