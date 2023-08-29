Halloween Horror Nights Map Has Been Revealed For Universal Orlando HHN32







Halloween Horror Nights is about ready to kick off for ticketed guests starting on September 1. Ahead of the opening, we have a look at the map for the HHN32 event at Universal Orlando.

Rides and Attractions

During the event, the following rides and attractions will be open for guests to enjoy.

Hollywood Rip Ride Rocket Transformers The Ride 3D Revenge of the Mummy Harry Potter and the Escape from Gringotts MEN IN BLACK Alien Attack

DE – Death Eaters Encounter -“For the first time ever, Death Eaters™, a group of Voldemort’s most devoted followers, will roam Diagon Alley™ in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter™, looking to find others willing to show loyalty to the Dark Lord’s cause.”

Haunted Houses

These are the Haunted Houses and were to find them for the event.

A. Bloodmoon: Dark Offerings “In a Colonial-era village, moon-worshippers witness a blood moon at their fall festival. They take it as a sign to hunt down any non-followers, including you and your scream squad.”

B. The Exorcist: Believer “Two missing girls have been found with no memory of what happened to them. But wherever they went, the ultimate evil has returned with them. Enter the most terrifying scenes from the new Blumhouse film.”

C. Stranger Things “You’ll need your squad to resist Vecna’s gruesome curse. Like Eleven, now’s your chance to stop him once and for all as you take on the scariest season of Stranger Things yet.”

D. Dueling Dragons: Choose Thy Fate “Two warlocks of great power were turned into dragons after trying to take Merlyn’s spell book. Now you and your friends are caught in their epic battle. You must choose a path and a victor.”

E. YETI: Campground Kills “You and your friends are about to venture into a 1950s campground overrun by huge, menacing yetis who rip apart anyone who gets in their way. You must flee to the ranger tower to escape.”

F. Chucky: Ultimate Kill Count “Chucky, the serial killer doll, is back for a new gorefest! He’s hijacked his own haunted house with all kinds of bloody hijinks. You and your friends must try to survive his ultimate kill count.”

G. Dr. Oddfellow’s Twisted Origins “You won’t be able to resist going inside Dr. Oddfellow’s menacing menagerie of twisted oddities. But the price for you and your friends is steep: the cost of your souls to feed his immortal power.”

H. The Darkest Deal “Blues musician Pinestraw Spruce will have to face the music after meeting with The Collector and trading his soul for musical glory. You and your squad learn the terrible price of fame.”

I. The Last of Us “You and your squad will encounter the haunting and overgrown world of the video game in a brand-new, terrifying way. Stay silent if you want to survive a multitude of Clickers, Hunters and more.”

J. Universal Monsters: Unmasked “Descend into the Paris Catacombs, where you and your squad will face a new horde of Monsters: Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde, the Phantom of the Opera, the Hunchback of Notre Dame and the Invisible Man.”

Scare Zones

Five Scrare Zones based on Dr. Oddfellow will be located throughout the event.

K. Dr. Oddfellow’s Collection of Horrors “Dr. Oddfellow will lure you into Halloween Horror Nights with a promise of immortality. As he lifts the veil on all the horrors to come, you’ll soon realize you may not even survive the night.”

L. Vamp ’69: Summer of Blood “At a 60s music fest in a small New York town, you’ll jam to popular bands with fellow concert-goers until Dr. Oddfellow unleashes vicious vampires on the audience. They’re out for your blood.”

M. Shipyard 32: Horrors Unhinged “Enter a 1940s San Francisco shipping yard full of mysterious crates and cages bearing Dr. Oddfellow’s symbol. Beware, his nightmarish oddities have now escaped, spreading fear and chaos in their wake.”

N. Jungle of Doom: Expedition Horror “In the 1920s, Dr. Oddfellow ventured deep into the darkest jungle, performing horrific experiments on nature. Now his monstrous creations are running amok and are coming after you.”

O. Dark Zodiac “Dr. Oddfellow has entered a dark dimension to harness the power of the Zodiac and live forever. He twists the signs into malevolent beings who foretell your doom. As his star rises, yours falls.”

Live Entertainment

P. Nightmare Fuel Revenge Dream –“The show that sparked your darkest dreams has reignited. Let your nightmares burn out of control as the pyro and aerial performers fire you up to the beat of metal and electronica.”

Tickets are available on the Universal Orlando website HERE.

What do you think? Comment and let us know!