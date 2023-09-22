Guillermo del Toro Confirms That He Was Working On A Star Wars Film







As of late the world of Star Wars has been rather stagnant in terms of film. The last theatrically related project was the incredibly mixed The Rise of Skywalker back in December of 2019. Despite crossing the $1 Billion line, it vastly underperformed when compared to its two predecessor films The Force Awakens and The Last Jedi.

Since then, multiple Star Wars film projects have either been put on hold or were outright canceled. The Patty Jenkins Rogue Squadron film was canceled following “creative differences,” and the Rican Johnson Trilogy was put out the pasture after years of silence.

Currently, films from Marvel producer Keven Feige and winter/director Taika Waititi are said to be in early production, with “Episode X” also in development (Despite the original writers exiting the project over “creative differences”).

But now it appears that there was a secret Star Wars film project in development behind the scenes with popular Oscar wedding director Guillermo del Toro. In a recent interview on the Happy Sad Podcast, well-known screenwriter/producer David S. Goyer said that he and del Toro were developing

“I wrote an un-produced Star Wars movie that Guillermo del Toro was going to direct. It was about four years or so.”

He even briefly mentioned that he had worked on an Origins of the Jedi set 25,000 years before A New Hope.

As to why the project wasn’t produced, he stated:

“There was just a lot of behind-the-scenes stuff going on at Lucasfilm at the time, but it’s a cool script. There’s a lot of cool artwork from it that was produced.”

Director del Toro would later confirm this via his X account and even hinted at who the main focus was going to be:

True. Can't say much. Maybe two letters "J" and "BB" is that three letters? https://t.co/qpGaSD3y7F — Guillermo del Toro (@RealGDT) September 21, 2023

The Star Wars brand has become associated with bad television with the disappointments of shows like The Book of Boba Fett, Obi-Wan Kenobi, and the third season of The Mandalorian. Even the long-awaited Ahsoka series has some audiences split.

It is sad to see well-known creatives like del Toro be given the opportunity to work on a Star Wars project, but it gets scrapped for one reason or another, Mostly due to “creative differences”.

What do you think? Would you have wanted a Guillermo del Toro-directed Star Wars film?

Source: The Hollywood Reporter