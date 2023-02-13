Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Superbowl Trailer is Online Now







The new trailer for James Gunn’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is online now, and there’s a lot to take in.

The tone of the trailer definitely seems to point to the end of the line for the Guardians, and possibly the permanent end for one or more of the team members (our money is on Rocket or Peter Quill.) With this being James Gunn’s last foray into the Marvel Cinematic Universe before heading up the future of DC, it makes sense that there would be a sense of finality.

There’s a lot going on in the trailer, and plot details are thus far pretty sparse. The Guardians will go up against The High Evolutionary and Adam Warlock, who presumably, will eventually turn to the side of good.

Scenes indicate that Peter Quill and Gamora are back to squabbling like in the first movie (due to this being an earlier version of Gamora, as Quill’s Gamora died at the hands of Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War.) It’s also teased that Quill could have the hots for Gamora’s sister, Nebula.

Rocket will confront his cruel origins, and again, it’s likely not everyone gets a happy ending.

Despite the darker tone of this film, the trademark Guardians of the Galaxy humor seems to be intact, and hopefully, this last hurrah will end the series on a high note.

Check out the trailer below.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 opens in theaters May 5, 2023.