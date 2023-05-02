Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Box Office Predictions at $110-$120 Million Now







It seems that box office predictions for ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3’ are starting to get posted, and they are dropping. Deadline reported initial numbers at about $130 million domestically, while The Direct put it in the $120-$155 million range. Now Deadline has dropped those numbers again to about $110 Million domestically and $250 million globally. While simultaneously acting like it’s a “win.”

I’m not a math whiz, but last time I checked, $110 Million is less than $130 Million. It’s a lot less than $155 million.

While numbers can change, we see it all the time, the film is opening in just a couple of days, and the numbers seem to be dropping.

It’s also important to point out that $110 million to even $130 million falls short of ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2.’ The second film opened to $146 million six years ago.

Even if it does perform well and hits more than $100 million as other recent Marvel films, it could go the way of ‘Ant-man and the Wasp’ and face a steep drop-off after the first week.

If it starts slowly at release, it could turn around and pick up if the word-of-mouth is good. We’ve seen this with other films in the past.

Many were looking to the final ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ film as a bright spot in 2023’s box office, and it will likely knock out the ‘Super Mario Bros.’ film. However, early critical reviews paint the film as predictable and oddly juxtaposing comedy and tragedy. While people expect the comedic aspects, the tragic ones may be too dark for some. (If you are one to go to “Does the Dog Die” as guidance for film choices, you won’t likely want to watch this one.)

The good news is we won’t have to wait much longer till we find out exactly how the film will perform.

What do you think? Comment and let us know!