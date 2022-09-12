Groot and More New nuiMOs Items Arrive on Shop Disney

Hey nuiMOs fans. I have some exciting news for you today! Shop Disney has just added more D23 nuiMOs items along with the ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ Groot plush. Sadly they did not add the Magica de Spell plush that I really want, but we got Groot and the fashions from the event!

Let’s take a look!

“Make your collection of Disney nuiMOs plush grow with the addition of Groot. The adorable baby Flora colossi can now be dressed up in a wide range of chic, colorful, and fun outfits to suit your unique personality and taste.

Soft plush construction

Embroidered features

Screen art markings

Poseable

Hands have magnets to close hands or hold hands with other plush

Heads can turn“

“Designed by Ashley Eckstein, the creator of the Her Universe fashion brand, and the voice of Ahsoka Tano in Star Wars: The Clone Wars, who combines both facets of her career to create this Disney nuiMOs Star Wars Outfit. Featuring a black cape with embroidered detailing that resembles Darth Vader’s control panel, it’s enough to lure anyone to the dark side.

Set includes cape and shoes

Black cape with colored embroidered detailing

Coordinated black sneakers“

“Designed by Ashley Eckstein, the creator of the Her Universe fashion brand, and the voice of Ahsoka Tano in Star Wars: The Clone Wars, who combines both facets of her career to create this Disney nuiMOs outfit. The coordinated set, which includes top, pants, knitted beanie and sneakers, features Star Wars branding and the name of her collection, ”Guided by the light,” embroidered in Aurebesh on the front.

Set includes top, pants, beanie, and sneakers

Top features embroidered Star Wars logo and ”Guided by the Light” in Aurebesh

Pants features Star Wars logo appliqué and ribbed cuffs

Knitted hat

Sneakers featuring screen art laces“

“Designed by Ashley Eckstein, the creator of the Her Universe fashion brand, this bold Disney nuiMOs outfit celebrates Marvel. The coordinated set, which includes baseball cap, top, pants, and sneakers is heavily branded with Marvel’s distinctive logo.

Set includes baseball cap, top, pants, and sneakers

Baseball cap features Marvel logo on front

Black and white pieced top features embroidered ”buttons” on front

Marvel logo on front and contrasting red appliqué bands on short sleeves

Pants feature ”Marvel” screen art down left leg

Sneakers feature screen art design incorporating ”Marvel” logo“

“New York influencer Color Me Courtney has turned her distinctive sense of style to creating this Disney nuiMOs outfit. Inspired by Tiana from The Princess and the Frog, the coordinating set has a collegiate feel with its take on the classic Letterman jacket which is combined with the baseball cap and striped pants.

Three-piece set includes jacket, baseball cap, and pants

Varsity jacket with screen art ”T” and decal ”09”

Striped ribbing on collar, cuffs, and hem

Self-stick fabric fastening

Contrasting raglan sleeves

Baseball cap with contrasting bill and eyelets

Striped pants with side vents“

“New York influencer Color Me Courtney has turned her distinctive sense of style to creating this Disney nuiMOs outfit. Inspired by Tiana from The Princess and the Frog, the coordinating set has a free-flowing feel with its multi-tiered crepe skirt of pastel shades which is combined with a pretty pink top and headband.

Three-piece set includes dress, top, and headband

Long tiered crepe dress with pastel blue, green, and yellow layers

Knitted pink short sleeve top

Contrasting yellow collar

Screen print flower on front

Headband covered in floral fabric“

Not available on Shop Disney currently, but I am sharing because I mentioned her, is Magica de Spell.

