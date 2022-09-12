Groot and More New nuiMOs Items Arrive on Shop Disney

Hey nuiMOs fans. I have some exciting news for you today! Shop Disney has just added more D23 nuiMOs items along with the ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ Groot plush. Sadly they did not add the Magica de Spell plush that I really want, but we got Groot and the fashions from the event!
Let’s take a look!
Groot Nuimos – $19.99
“Make your collection of Disney nuiMOs plush grow with the addition of Groot. The adorable baby Flora colossi can now be dressed up in a wide range of chic, colorful, and fun outfits to suit your unique personality and taste.
- Soft plush construction
- Embroidered features
- Screen art markings
- Poseable
- Hands have magnets to close hands or hold hands with other plush
- Heads can turn“
Star Wars Dark Side Outfit by Ashley Eckstein – $17.99
“Designed by Ashley Eckstein, the creator of the Her Universe fashion brand, and the voice of Ahsoka Tano in Star Wars: The Clone Wars, who combines both facets of her career to create this Disney nuiMOs Star Wars Outfit. Featuring a black cape with embroidered detailing that resembles Darth Vader’s control panel, it’s enough to lure anyone to the dark side.
- Set includes cape and shoes
- Black cape with colored embroidered detailing
- Coordinated black sneakers“
Star Wars ‘Guided By the Light’ Outfit By Ashley Eckstein – $17.99
“Designed by Ashley Eckstein, the creator of the Her Universe fashion brand, and the voice of Ahsoka Tano in Star Wars: The Clone Wars, who combines both facets of her career to create this Disney nuiMOs outfit. The coordinated set, which includes top, pants, knitted beanie and sneakers, features Star Wars branding and the name of her collection, ”Guided by the light,” embroidered in Aurebesh on the front.
- Set includes top, pants, beanie, and sneakers
- Top features embroidered Star Wars logo and ”Guided by the Light” in Aurebesh
- Pants features Star Wars logo appliqué and ribbed cuffs
- Knitted hat
- Sneakers featuring screen art laces“
nuiMOs Marvel Outfit by Ashley Eckstein – $17.99
“Designed by Ashley Eckstein, the creator of the Her Universe fashion brand, this bold Disney nuiMOs outfit celebrates Marvel. The coordinated set, which includes baseball cap, top, pants, and sneakers is heavily branded with Marvel’s distinctive logo.
- Set includes baseball cap, top, pants, and sneakers
- Baseball cap features Marvel logo on front
- Black and white pieced top features embroidered ”buttons” on front
- Marvel logo on front and contrasting red appliqué bands on short sleeves
- Pants feature ”Marvel” screen art down left leg
- Sneakers feature screen art design incorporating ”Marvel” logo“
nuiMOs Jacket Set By Color Me Courtney – $17.99
“New York influencer Color Me Courtney has turned her distinctive sense of style to creating this Disney nuiMOs outfit. Inspired by Tiana from The Princess and the Frog, the coordinating set has a collegiate feel with its take on the classic Letterman jacket which is combined with the baseball cap and striped pants.
- Three-piece set includes jacket, baseball cap, and pants
- Varsity jacket with screen art ”T” and decal ”09”
- Striped ribbing on collar, cuffs, and hem
- Self-stick fabric fastening
- Contrasting raglan sleeves
- Baseball cap with contrasting bill and eyelets
- Striped pants with side vents“
nuiMOs Princess and the Frog Skirt Set by Color Me Courtney – $17.99
“New York influencer Color Me Courtney has turned her distinctive sense of style to creating this Disney nuiMOs outfit. Inspired by Tiana from The Princess and the Frog, the coordinating set has a free-flowing feel with its multi-tiered crepe skirt of pastel shades which is combined with a pretty pink top and headband.
- Three-piece set includes dress, top, and headband
- Long tiered crepe dress with pastel blue, green, and yellow layers
- Knitted pink short sleeve top
- Contrasting yellow collar
- Screen print flower on front
- Headband covered in floral fabric“
Not available on Shop Disney currently, but I am sharing because I mentioned her, is Magica de Spell.
What do you think? Comment and let us know!
