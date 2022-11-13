Grinchmas Who-liday Spectacular Show Universal Orlando Opening Day 2022

One of the best intellectual properties for a theme park during the winter holiday might be Dr. Seuss. The ability to create a Who-ville-like setting for the holidays opens so many possibilities. With a year-round themed area known as Seuss Landing, Islands of Adventure draws crowds interested in holiday activities. With Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure and Jurassic World Velocicoaster, this park already experienced some busy days. The first day of Universal Orlando holiday festivities predictably drew a larger crowd on November 12th, 2022. The seasonal show for Grinchmas is known as the Grinchmas Who-liday Spectacular.

As Universal Orlando states about this show, guests may “Watch the Grinch’s heart grow three sizes during a live retelling of Dr. Seuss’s holiday classic in the “Grinchmas Who-holiday Spectacular.” Opening day demanded guests arrive early to get a seat in the former Blue Man theatre for the show. The entrance for this show will be located near Circus Mcgurkus Café Stoo-pendous. Guests will follow signs and Team Members’ directions to find themselves a seat for the show.

The modern re-telling consists of talented performers singing and dancing. Viewers gaze on as the Grinch destroys Who-ville. I mean he does steal Christmas after all. Of course, the Grinch does encounter Cindy Lou Who as you would expect. Yes, his heart does grow a few sizes larger during this presentation.

When you arrive for your viewing, Team Members may ask for some crowd participation and cheering before the show starts. However, do not expect this cheering competition to reach the level of the “Nightmare Fuel” show during Halloween Horror Nights. At least in the former Blue Man Group theatre, the seats offer more comfort than the bleachers in previous arrangements when Blue Man Group still performed nightly at Universal Orlando.

Once the show starts, the music quality will be solid. You will even find a few moments of humor despite the Grinch being a key character. The highlight for some people seeing this show would be the arrival of Max, the Grinch’s loyal dog. The show normally features a trained dog for the part of Max. Even though the Grinch might disagree, I feel that Max pulls his weight regarding this show.

This show possesses some flaws. However, for many Universal Orlando holiday season visitors, this show serves as an important tradition. If you have not seen it, you should make time to see it on your next visit to Universal Orlando. This show might make your heart grow three sizes larger (or maybe not).

Happy holidays to you.