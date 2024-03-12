Got a Few Million on Hand? Then You Can Live in Disney World’s Golden Oak!







Let’s say you’ve got millions of dollars to burn and really – REALLY – like Walt Disney World. Is that the case? Considering only the wealthiest and most influential Disney fans read my articles, I think you’re the target audience for Golden Oak.

The expansive and exclusive community located by Disney’s Florida parks is for the elite of the elite. It has loads of amenities, plenty of fees, and huge homes. However, they appear to be in high demand.

There are currently four homes for sale in Golden Oaks, including one that’s strangely familiar:

Berkely ($9,500,000) 9444 SQ FT | 6 BR | 6 BA + 1 Half BA

10030 Enchanted Oak Drive

Carolwood Reserve, Homesite 64

Grand Villa Amore ($14,500,000) 10,742 SQ FT | 7 BR | 7 BA + 2 Half BA

10151 Enchanted Oak Drive

Carolwood Reserve, Homesite 80

Once Upon A Dream ($9,999,950) 6,396 SQ FT | 5 BR | 5 BA + 2 Half BA

10254 Summer Meadow Way

Four Seasons Private Residences Orlando, Homesite 26

Sherwood Burrow ($8,895,000) 6,908 SQ FT | 5 BR | 5 BA + 3 Half BA

9725 Vista Falls Drive

Silverbrook, Homesite 4



Last year, we covered one of Golden Oak’s most whimsical homes. Surprisingly, that same home is still on the market! Check it out here.

Golden Oak has eight neighborhoods and around 300 homes in total. Even if you buy a house in there, you’ll also need to pay fees and club dues.

The Golden Oak Club does have some excellent amenities:

Bolton’s Restaurant: The mainstay and casual restaurant of Summerhouse featuring fresh, classic fare—including handcrafted pastas, artisanal pizzas and small plates

Markham’s Restaurant: A formal dining venue featuring unique events and memorable dining experiences for Golden Oak Club members and their guests throughout the year

Tyler’s Coffee Bar: A relaxed coffee bar featuring custom coffee creations and light breakfast offerings Wednesday to Friday mornings

Pool Area: A zero-entry swimming pool and patio with lush seating

Fitness Center: The 24-hour fitness facility with a private training room and outdoor exercise lawn

Summerhouse Family Room: A hangout space for kids and teens to play games, watch movies or participate in special events

So, have I sold you on a multi-million dollar home next to Mickey Mouse? Let us know below!

[Source: Golden Oak Realty Website]