Gorgeous New Anna and Elsa Doll Set From Brittney Lee Now Available

Shop Disney has just unveiled a beautiful new doll set featuring Elsa and Anna from ‘Frozen.’ These dolls are beautiful and pricey, but they are designed by Brittney Lee, who did other Frozen pieces for nuiMOs.
Let’s take a look!
Elsa and Anna Two Doll Set – $299
It’s basically the $149 per doll the collector ones fetch but times two.
This doll set is limited to 5,700 pieces.
Here’s the official write-up from Shop Disney:
“For the first time in forever, Anna and Elsa are presented as beautifully sculpted dolls in intricate costumes as part of the Frozen Collection by Brittney Lee, the Disney visual development artist who created Elsa and Anna’s clothes in Disney’s Frozen and Frozen 2. Our Limited Edition doll set has been carefully designed to ensure every detail was captured. This collectible keepsake is sure to be treasured for many years to come. You’ll never let it go!
- Limited Edition of 5,700
- Includes Certificate of Authenticity
- Set of two collector’s dolls, Anna and Elsa
- Designer: Brittney Lee
- Detailed satin gowns, capes and accessories
- Embroidered filigree, tassels and trims
- Faceted gemstone studs
- Sheer sleeves for Elsa
- Finely styled hair
- Rooted eyelashes
- Fully poseable
- Includes doll stands
- Comes in elegant window display packaging with gatefold cover and magnetic closure“
The dolls are beautiful.
What do you think? Comment and let us know!
Pirates & Princesses (PNP) is an independent, opinionated fan-powered news blog that covers Disney and Universal Theme Parks, Themed Entertainment and related Pop Culture from a consumer's point of view. Opinions expressed by our contributors do not necessarily reflect the views of PNP, its editors, affiliates, sponsors or advertisers. PNP is an unofficial news source and has no connection to The Walt Disney Company, NBCUniversal or any other company that we may cover.