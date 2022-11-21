Gorgeous New Anna and Elsa Doll Set From Brittney Lee Now Available

Shop Disney has just unveiled a beautiful new doll set featuring Elsa and Anna from ‘Frozen.’ These dolls are beautiful and pricey, but they are designed by Brittney Lee, who did other Frozen pieces for nuiMOs.

Let’s take a look!

It’s basically the $149 per doll the collector ones fetch but times two.

This doll set is limited to 5,700 pieces.

Here’s the official write-up from Shop Disney:

“For the first time in forever, Anna and Elsa are presented as beautifully sculpted dolls in intricate costumes as part of the Frozen Collection by Brittney Lee, the Disney visual development artist who created Elsa and Anna’s clothes in Disney’s Frozen and Frozen 2. Our Limited Edition doll set has been carefully designed to ensure every detail was captured. This collectible keepsake is sure to be treasured for many years to come. You’ll never let it go!

Limited Edition of 5,700

Includes Certificate of Authenticity

Set of two collector’s dolls, Anna and Elsa

Designer: Brittney Lee

Detailed satin gowns, capes and accessories

Embroidered filigree, tassels and trims

Faceted gemstone studs

Sheer sleeves for Elsa

Finely styled hair

Rooted eyelashes

Fully poseable

Includes doll stands

Comes in elegant window display packaging with gatefold cover and magnetic closure“

The dolls are beautiful.

What do you think? Comment and let us know!