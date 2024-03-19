George Lucas Is Supporting Bob Iger and the Disney Board. Is It Opposite Day?

In an interesting turn of events, “Star Wars” creator George Lucas publicly supports Disney CEO Bob Iger and the Walt Disney Company board against the activist investor groups trying to obtain board seats. This is highly ironic given that George Lucas was very vocal about how he felt betrayed by Bob Iger. Iger himself even talked about how Lucas felt betrayed in his book.
Now, George Lucas has seemingly put out this statement saying, “Creating magic is not for amateurs. When I sold Lucasfilm just over a decade ago. I was delighted to become a Disney shareholder because of my long-time admiration for its iconic brand and Bob Iger’s leadership. When Bob recently returned to the company during a difficult time, I was relieved. No one knows Disney better. I remain a significant shareholder because I have full faith and confidence in the power of Disney and Bob’s track record of driving long-term value. I have voted all of my shares for Disney’s 12 directors and urge other shareholders to do the same.”
It’s odd considering what Lucas has said in the past, including calling Disney “white slavers” in 2015. Which he later apologized for.
Lucas also took part in a zoom meeting with students from The East Harlem School at Exodus House, in a video that has been removed, where a student asked him “The world has changed so much since the first Star Wars movie, how do you think the changes in the fight for racial justice will impact the Star Wars universe going forward?”
Lucas answered by saying,“I don’t know, I mean, I kind of lost control of Star Wars, so it’s going off in a different path than what I intended. But the first six are very much mine and my philosophy.” He continued, “And I think that philosophy sort of, goes beyond any particular time, because it’s based on history, it’s based on philosophy, it’s based on a lot of things.”
