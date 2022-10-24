Gentle Giant Brings Back Yoda And Reveals A Jumbo Ahsoka Tano

Two new collectibles popped up over at Gentle Giant today. One welcomes back an old friend, and the other is a giant Ahsoka Tano with a weird face. But first, let’s look at The Empire Strikes Back Yoda statue.

What I like about this new Yoda Milestones statue is that he looks like he is fresh out of f’s to give. “Whatever, blondie. Don’t listen to me. Go right on into that cave with your weapons. See if I care. Have fun with the PTSD you’re about to get when you realize that the guy who wiped out millions of lives is your daddy.”

I miss classic ESB Yoda. Simple. Muppet. Funny. Wise. Not hopping around like a frog with a lightsaber glued to his flippers.

Anyway, the Yoda statue is 5.5″ tall, and only 1,000 of them will be created. The master Jedi can be pre-ordered now at Gentle Giant and is expected to ship in March 2023.

When 900 years old you reach, look this good you will not! The wizened Jedi master who trained Luke Skywalker until his death, Yoda is now the latest 1/6 scale statue in the Milestones line. Measuring approximately 5 and ½ inches tall, leaning against a rotted tree stump on Dagobah, this sculpture is in scale to other Milestones statues, and is limited to only 1000 pieces. IT comes packaged with a numbered certificate of authenticity in a full-color box.

I know that the Jumbo line takes the Kenner-style figures and brings them up to 1:6 scale, but what happened to Ahsoka’s face?! It doesn’t look like Rosario Dawson, that’s for sure. I’d have thought this was a totally different person had I never seen The Mandalorian. It also doesn’t help that her white lightsaber blades make it look like she’s holding a couple of broomsticks. $80? I’ll pass on this one.

Ahsoka Tano, former padawan to Anakin Skywalker, is now Jumbo-sized, as the newest Jumbo figure from Gentle Giant LTD! Standing 12 inches tall with 5 points of articulation, Ahsoka is based on her Mandalorian appearance and sculpted in a retro “Kenner” style. She includes her two lightsabers as accessories and comes packaged on a retro-style cardback inside a resealable blister card.

Let us know what you think about these two collectibles below.

[Source: Gentle Giant]

[Source: Gentle Giant]