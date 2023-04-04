Genie+ at Walt Disney World Hits Record High Price







So much for making it affordable. Disney’s Genie+ has pushed past the old all-time high of $29 and hit $35 per person / per day today! The price shift was likely in response to sell-outs of the service recently. If this new price point still sells well I expect they could try to push it higher yet.

While FastPass+ was free, the new Genie+ is not. Many argue it isn’t as good as its free predecessor. Until it becomes hard for Disney to upsell the service the pricing is going to continue to creep up until it hits a ceiling.

For all Disney’s talk about reining in the cost for consumers, this isn’t going to win anyone over.

What do you think? Comment and let us know!