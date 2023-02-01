Garden Rocks Line Up Announced for EPCOT International Flower and Garden Festival 2023

The EPCOT International Flower and Garden Festival will be returning beginning on March 1 and running through July 5, 2023. During the event EPCOT hosts performers at the America Gardens Theater. Friday-Monday are “internationally recognized artists,” while Tuesday-Thursday are local, Orlando-based, performers. Disney has provided a list of the acts coming to the event.
Here is the current Garden Rocks schedule:
- March 3-4 – Journey former lead vocalist STEVE AUGERI
- March 5-6 – Daughtry
- March 10-11 – Tommy DeCarlo
- March 12-13 – Smash Mouth
- March 17-18 – Mike DelGuidice
- March 19-20 – Blue Oyster Cult – NEW
- March 24-25 – Berlin
- March 26-27 – The Pointer Sisters
- March 31 – Luis Figueroa – NEW
- April 1-2 – Piso 21 – NEW
- April 3 – TBD
- April 7-8 – STARSHIP featuring Mickey Thomas
- April 9-10 – Don Felder, formerly of the Eagles
- April 16-17 – Switchfoot – NEW
- April 21-22 – A Flock of Seagulls
- April 23-24 – Jo Dee Messina
- April 28-29 – Ambrosia with Peter Beckett, The Voice Of Player
- April 30, May 1 – Kool and the Gang
- May 5-8 – Herman’s Hermits starring Peter Noone
- May 12-15 – The Orchestra starring former members of ELO
- May 19-20 – A.J. Croce: Croce Plays Croce – NEW
- May 21-22 – Casting Crowns – NEW
- May 26-27 – Jason Scheff, longtime lead singer of Chicago – NEW
- May 28-29 – Rick Springfield
- June 2-5 – Plain White T’s
- June 9-10 – The Spinners
- June 11-12 – The Commodores
- June 16-17 – Vertical Horizon
- June 18-19 – Tony Orlando
- June 23-26 – Simple Plan
- June 30, July 1 – Living Colour
- July 2-3 – Wang Chung
Starting on February 9, guests can begin booking the Garden Rocks Dining Packages.
The packages include:
- A meal at a participating restaurant
- Spice Road Table: Includes 2 small plates, a shared dessert platter and a nonalcoholic beverage
- All Other Participating Restaurants: Includes an appetizer, entrée and dessert or one (1) full buffet/family-style meal (where applicable), as well as a nonalcoholic beverage
- One (1) guaranteed seat per person to one Garden Rocks concert on the same day
Participating Restaurants include:
Akershus Royal Banquet Hall Ages 10+ $74 / Ages 3-9 $48
Biergarten Restaurant – Ages 10+ $60 / Ages 3-9 $27
Coral Reef Restaurant – Ages 10+ $69 / Ages 3-9 $48
The Garden Grill Restaurant – Ages 10+ $66 / Ages 3-9 $43
Le Cellier Steakhouse Ages 10+ $95 / Ages 3-9 $36
Regal Eagle Smokehouse – Ages 10+ $35 / Ages 3-9 $20
Rose & Crown Dining Room – Ages 10+ $59 / Ages 3-9 $25
Spice Road Table – Ages 10+ $47 / Ages 3-9 $20
