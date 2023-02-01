Garden Rocks Line Up Announced for EPCOT International Flower and Garden Festival 2023







The EPCOT International Flower and Garden Festival will be returning beginning on March 1 and running through July 5, 2023. During the event EPCOT hosts performers at the America Gardens Theater. Friday-Monday are “internationally recognized artists,” while Tuesday-Thursday are local, Orlando-based, performers. Disney has provided a list of the acts coming to the event.

Here is the current Garden Rocks schedule:

March 3-4 – Journey former lead vocalist STEVE AUGERI

March 5-6 – Daughtry

March 10-11 – Tommy DeCarlo

March 12-13 – Smash Mouth

March 17-18 – Mike DelGuidice

March 19-20 – Blue Oyster Cult – NEW

March 24-25 – Berlin

March 26-27 – The Pointer Sisters

March 31 – Luis Figueroa – NEW

April 1-2 – Piso 21 – NEW

April 3 – TBD

April 7-8 – STARSHIP featuring Mickey Thomas

April 9-10 – Don Felder, formerly of the Eagles

April 16-17 – Switchfoot – NEW

April 21-22 – A Flock of Seagulls

April 23-24 – Jo Dee Messina

April 28-29 – Ambrosia with Peter Beckett, The Voice Of Player

April 30, May 1 – Kool and the Gang

May 5-8 – Herman’s Hermits starring Peter Noone

May 12-15 – The Orchestra starring former members of ELO

May 19-20 – A.J. Croce: Croce Plays Croce – NEW

May 21-22 – Casting Crowns – NEW

May 26-27 – Jason Scheff, longtime lead singer of Chicago – NEW

May 28-29 – Rick Springfield

June 2-5 – Plain White T’s

June 9-10 – The Spinners

June 11-12 – The Commodores

June 16-17 – Vertical Horizon

June 18-19 – Tony Orlando

June 23-26 – Simple Plan

June 30, July 1 – Living Colour

July 2-3 – Wang Chung

Starting on February 9, guests can begin booking the Garden Rocks Dining Packages.

The packages include:

A meal at a participating restaurant Spice Road Table: Includes 2 small plates, a shared dessert platter and a nonalcoholic beverage All Other Participating Restaurants: Includes an appetizer, entrée and dessert or one (1) full buffet/family-style meal (where applicable), as well as a nonalcoholic beverage

One (1) guaranteed seat per person to one Garden Rocks concert on the same day

Participating Restaurants include:

Akershus Royal Banquet Hall Ages 10+ $74 / Ages 3-9 $48

Biergarten Restaurant – Ages 10+ $60 / Ages 3-9 $27

Coral Reef Restaurant – Ages 10+ $69 / Ages 3-9 $48

The Garden Grill Restaurant – Ages 10+ $66 / Ages 3-9 $43

Le Cellier Steakhouse Ages 10+ $95 / Ages 3-9 $36

Regal Eagle Smokehouse – Ages 10+ $35 / Ages 3-9 $20

Rose & Crown Dining Room – Ages 10+ $59 / Ages 3-9 $25

Spice Road Table – Ages 10+ $47 / Ages 3-9 $20

