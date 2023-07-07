Full Menus Released for EPCOT Food & Wine Festival Global Marketplace Kitchens







The EPCOT Food and Wine Festival is returning later this month on July 27 and running through the rest of summer and into the fall, ending on November 18. Today Disney has released full menus for the outdoor “Global Marketplace” kitchens. Plus, they’ve added four new locations for the Disney100 celebration, including Char & Chop, Wine & Wedge, Bubbles & Brine and Swirled Showcase.

Here is a look at the 2023 Global Marketplace line-up and menus:

Shimmering Sips hosted by CORKCICLE

Food Guava Cake with Whipped Cream and Coconut (plant-based item)

Prize: Strawberry Cheesecake Soft Serve topped with a Mini Cheesecake and Graham Cracker Crumbs in a Specialty Vessel Beverages Berry Mimosa with Berry Fizz Sparkling Wine and White Cranberry Juice (NEW)

Tropical Mimosa with Sparkling Wine and Minute Maid® Passion Fruit, Orange and Guava Juices

Blood Orange Mimosa with Sparkling Wine and Blood Orange Juice

Beer Mimosa: Boulevard Brewing Co. Berry Noir Sour Ale and Sparkling Wine

Mimosa Flight

CORKCICLE Stemless Flute Ireland Food Fisherman’s Seafood Pie

Roasted Irish Sausage with Colcannon Potatoes and Onion Gravy

Warm Chocolate Pudding Cake with Irish Cream Liqueur Custard Beverages Kilkenny Irish Cream Ale

Bunratty Mead Honey Wine

Guinness Baileys Coffee Shake Canada Food Canadian Cheddar and Bacon Soup served with a Pretzel Roll (Emile’s Fromage Montage item)

Canadian Filet Mignon with Truffle Boursin Mashed Potatoes, Mushrooms and Boursin Truffle Butter* Beverages Collective Arts Brewing Audio/Visual Lager, Hamilton, Ontario

Château des Charmes Cabernet Sauvignon, Ontario

France

Food Beignet aux Trois Fromages: Warm Beignet filled with Three Cheese Blend

Croissant aux Escargots: Escargot Croissant with Garlic and Parsley

Boeuf Bourguignon, Pomme Dauphine: Braised Short Ribs in Cabernet with Puffed Potatoes

Crème Brûlée Vanille à la Confiture de Fraises: Vanilla Crème Brûlée with House-Made Strawberry Jam Beverages Merlot-Cabernet Sauvignon Blend, Bordeaux, Château de Le Clos de Confreries (NEW)

Chardonnay, Maison Nicolas (NEW)

Parisian Cosmo Slush: Vodka, Grey Goose Le Ctiron Vodka, Grand Marnier and Cranberry Juice (NEW)

Strawberry Rose Mimosa: Pol Remy Sparkling Wine, Orange Juice and Monin Strawberry Rose

Evian Water (Disney Dining Plan item) Refreshment Port Food Festival Item: Cinnamon-Sugar Beaver Tail (NEW)

Cinnamon-Sugar Beaver Tail (NEW) Regular Menu Item: Traditional Poutine French Fries with Beef Gravy and Boursin Garlic & Fine Herbs Crumbles (Disney Dining Plan item)

Traditional Poutine French Fries with Beef Gravy and Boursin Garlic & Fine Herbs Crumbles (Disney Dining Plan item) Regular Menu Item: Chicken Breast Nuggets served with French Fries

Chicken Breast Nuggets served with French Fries Festival Item: Braised Beef Poutine: French Fries with Braised Beef, Boursin Garlic & Fine Herbs Cheese Sauce, Boursin Garlic & Fine Herbs Crumbles and Gherkin Relish Beverages Regular Menu Item: Bud Light Lager Draft

Bud Light Lager Draft Regular Menu Item: Boulevard Brewing Co. Quirk Pineapple Orange Whip Hard Seltzer, Kansas City, MO (NEW)

Boulevard Brewing Co. Quirk Pineapple Orange Whip Hard Seltzer, Kansas City, MO (NEW) Regular Menu Item: (Fountain) Soft Drinks – Coke, Diet Coke, Sprite, Root Beer, Fanta Orange and Tea

(Fountain) Soft Drinks – Coke, Diet Coke, Sprite, Root Beer, Fanta Orange and Tea Regular Menu Item: Dasani Bottled Water

Dasani Bottled Water Festival Item: Florida Orange Groves Winery Sparkling Peach, St. Petersburg, FL

Florida Orange Groves Winery Sparkling Peach, St. Petersburg, FL CORKCICLE Stemless Flute Tangierine Café: Flavors of the Medina Food Grilled Kebabs with Carrot-Chickpea Salad and Garlic Aïoli Chermoula Chicken Moroccan-spiced Lamb

Fried Falafel Pita with Tahini Sauce (plant-based item)

Stone-baked Moroccan Bread with Hummus, Chermoula and Zhoug Dips (plant-based item)

Pistachio Cake with Cinnamon Pastry Cream and Candied Walnuts Beverages 3 Daughters Brewing Fig Hard Cider, St. Petersburg, FL

Keel Farms Raspberry Citrus Hard Cider, Plant City, FL (NEW)

Blake’s Hard Cider Co. Peach Party Peach & Blackberry Hard Cider, Armada, MI (NEW)

Fig Cocktail with Fig Vodka, Sparkling Wine and Cranberry Juice

Hard Cider Flight

CORKCICLE Stemless Flute Greece Food Plant-Based Impossible™ Moussaka (NEW) (plant-based item)

Spanakopita

Griddled Cheese with Pistachios and Honey (Emile’s Fromage Montage item)

Lamb Gyro with Shaved Lettuce, Tomatoes, Red Onion and Tzatziki on Warm Flatbread Beverages Mylonas Winery Assyrtiko White Wine

Skouras ‘Zoe’ Rosé

Kir-Yianni Naoussa Xinomavro Dry Red

Wine Flight Select dishes feature Melissa’s Produce. Belgium Food Beer-Braised Beef served with Smoked Gouda Mashed Potatoes

Belgian Waffle with Warm Chocolate Ganache

Belgian Waffle with Berry Compote and Whipped Cream Beverages Brasserie D’Achouffe Houblon Chouffe IPA, Achouffe, Belgium (NEW)

Chimay Grande Réserve, Chimay, Belgium (NEW)

Chilled Mocha Coffee (nonalcoholic)

Delirium Red Fruit Belgian Ale, Melle, Belgium

Chilled Coffee featuring ChocoLat Deluxe Salted Caramel Chocolate Liqueur

Beer Flight Brazil Food Feijoada: Black Beans with Pork Belly, Brazil Nut Pesto and BEN’S ORIGINAL™ Long Grain White Rice

Pão de Queijo: Brazilian Cheese Bread (Emile’s Fromage Montage item) Beverages Xingu Brazilian Black Lager

Frozen Caipirinha with Cachaça Japan Food Fire Taiko Roll*: Sushi Roll with Spicy Tuna, Cucumber and Pickled Daikon Radish served with Spicy Sauce (NEW)

Beef Wa-Gyu Don*: Traditional Japanese Rice Bowl with American Wagyu Beef over Steamed White Rice (NEW)

Teriyaki Chicken Bun: Steamed Bun filled with Chicken, Vegetables and Teriyaki Sauce Beverages Sake Passion Cocktail (NEW)

Moon on the Water Sake (NEW)

Brew Hub Momo Amber Ale, Lakeland, FL (NEW) Flavors of America Food Italian Hot Beef Sandwich with Shaved Beef, Spicy Giardiniera and Au Jus on a French Roll (NEW)

Cioppino: Seafood Stew with Saffron-infused Tomato-Fennel Broth and Sourdough Crostini (NEW)

Chilaquiles: Corn Tortilla Chips tossed in Salsa Verde with Ranchero Chicken, Queso Fresco, Cilantro-Lime Crema and a Soft-Poached Egg* (NEW)

Freshly Baked Carrot Cake with Cream Cheese Icing Beverages Rogue Dreamland American Lager, Ashland, OR

Goose Island Beer Co. Neon Beer Hug, Chicago, IL

Left Hand Brewing Sawtooth Amber Ale, Longmont, CO Italy Food Focaccia Ripiena: Freshly Baked Focaccia, Beef Meatballs, Tomato Sauce and Burrata Cheese (NEW)

Cavatelli with Sweet Sausage Ragout and Crispy Applewood-Smoked Bacon (NEW)

Lemon Ricotta Cheesecake with Vanilla Cream and Strawberry Compote (NEW) Beverages Prosecco

Moscato

Chianti

Italian Sangria Red or White

Italian Margarita with Tequila and Limoncello

Peroni Pilsner Spain Food Charcuterie with a selection of imported Spanish Meats, Cheeses, Olives and an Herbed Serrano Vinaigrette (gluten/wheat friendly) (Emile’s Fromage Montage item)

Paella with Saffron Rice, Chorizo and Shrimp

Seafood Salad with Shrimp, Bay Scallops, Mussels, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, White Balsamic Vinegar and Smoked Paprika Beverages Viña Borgia Macabeo White Sangria (NEW)

Viña Borgia Rosé Sangria (NEW)

Viña Borgia Garnacha Red Sangria (NEW)

Sangria Flight (NEW) Germany Food Schinkennudeln: Pasta Gratin with Ham, Onions and Cheese (Emile’s Fromage Montage item)

Bratwurst on a Pretzel Roll with Mustard

Apple Strudel with Vanilla Sauce Beverages Dr. Lo Alcohol-Removed Riesling, Mosel (NEW)

Gaffel Kölsch, Cologne

Weihenstephaner Festbier, Freising

Schöfferhofer Prickly Pear Hefeweizen, Mainz

Selbach-Oster Riesling, Mosel

Beer Flight The Alps Food Dark Chocolate Fondue with Berries, Pound Cake and Meringues (NEW) (plant-based item)

Warm Raclette Swiss Cheese with Alpine Ham, Baby Potatoes, Cornichons and Baguette (Emile’s Fromage Montage item)

Warm Raclette Swiss Cheese with Baby Potatoes, Cornichons and Baguette (Emile’s Fromage Montage item) Beverages Stiegl Brewery Key Lime Radler, Salzburg, Austria

Huber Vision Grüner Veltliner, Austria

Frozen Rosé Kenya Food Kenyan Coffee Barbecued Beef Tenderloin with Sweet Potato-Corn Mealie Pap and Kachumbari Slaw

Peri-Peri Skewered Shrimp with Citrus-Flavored Couscous Beverages 81Bay Brewing Co. Congo Pilsner, Tampa, FL India – Near China Pavilion Food Curry-Spiced Crispy Cheese with Mango-Curry Ketchup (Emile’s Fromage Montage item)

Potato and Pea Samosa with Coriander-Lime Cream (plant-based item)

Chicken Tikka Masala with Fennel-Spiced Yogurt and Naan Bread Beverages Mango Lassi (nonalcoholic)

Taj Mahal Premium Lager, India

SULA Brut Tropicale Sparkling Wine, Nashik

SULA Chenin Blanc, Nashik

Mango Lassi with Sōmrus Chai Cream Liqueur

CORKCICLE Stemless Flute China Food Crispy Duck Bao Bun with Hoisin Sauce (NEW)

Pan-Fried Chicken Dumplings with House-made Sweet-and-Spicy Sauce

Dandan Noodles: Spicy Pork with Sichuan Sauce, Peanut Butter and Sesame Beverages Passion Fruit Bubble Tea (nonalcoholic)

Fiery Dream: Citrus Vodka, Triple Sec, Guava Nectar and Spicy Hot Honey Syrup

ByeJoe Punch: Chinese BaiJiu Spirit, Piña Colada Mix, Lychee Syrup and Sparkling Water

Fireworks: Jose Cuervo Gold Tequila, Citrus Vodka, Orange Juice and Mango Syrup

Brew Hub Lychee Foo Draft Beer, Lakeland, FL Mexico Food Tostada de Carnitas: Braised Pork on a Fried Corn Tortilla with Black Beans, Avocado Mousse, Queso Fresco and Chives (NEW)

Taco de Costilla: Slow-braised Beef Short Rib on a Corn Tortilla with Salsa de Chile Morita, Avocado Mousse and Spring Onions (NEW)

Pastel Impossible: Layers of Traditional Mexican Flan and Tres Leches with Guava and Cajeta (NEW) Beverages Trouble in Paradise Margarita: Ilegal Mezcal, Watermelon Liqueur, Rosé Wine, Lime Juice and Agave with a Chili-Lime Powder Rim (NEW)

Fly Away Margarita: Nocheluna Sotol, Pineapple-Ginger Juice, Chile Ancho Verde Liqueur and Tequila with a Sweet Dried Chili Salt Rim (NEW)

Mexican Craft Beer Australia Food Grilled Sweet-and-Spicy Bush Berry Shrimp with Pepper, Onion, Snap Peas and Coconut-Chili Sauce

Roasted Lamb Chop with Mint Pesto and Potato Crunchies*

Lamington: Yellow Cake with Raspberry Filling with Chocolate and Coconut Beverages Yalumba ‘The Y Series’ Viognier, South Australia

Château Tanunda Grand Barossa Shiraz, Barossa Valley, Australia Select dishes feature Melissa’s Produce. Brew-Wing at the Odyssey Food Orange-Cardamom Wings (NEW)

Traditional Buffalo Wings with Celery and Ranch

Impossible™ Buffalo Chicken Tenders with Plant-Based Blue Cheese, Plant-Based Ranch and Celery (NEW) (plant-based item)

Scorching Hot Scotch Bonnet Pepper-Curry Wings with Creamy Cucumber Raita (NEW)

Peanut Butter and Jelly Sticky Wings

Garlic-Parmesan Wings

Crispy Brussels Sprouts with Buffalo Sauce, Plant-Based Blue Cheese and Plant-based Ranch (plant-based item) Beverages Sun King Brewing Caipirinha Lager, Sarasota, FL (NEW)

Brew Hub French Connection IPA, Lakeland, FL (NEW)

3 Daughters Brewing Old Fashion Porter, St. Petersburg, FL (NEW)

Blake’s Hard Cider Co. Tropicolada Hard Cider, Armada, MI (NEW)

Bold Rock Peach Berry Hard Cider, Nellysford, VA (NEW)

3 Daughters Brewing Raspberry Lemonade Hard Cider, St. Petersburg, FL (NEW)

Frozen Pomegranate Tea (nonalcoholic)

Pickle Milkshake (nonalcoholic)

Beer Flight

Cider Flight Flavors from Fire Food Chimichurri Marinated Skirt Steak Taco with Crushed Avocado, Grilled Corn Salsa, Pickled Red Onions, Queso Fresco and Cilantro-Lime Cream* (NEW)

Spiced Chocolate Tart with BBQ Potato Chip Crust, Salted Whisky-Caramel and Smoked Sea Salt (NEW)

The Impossible™ Burger Slider with Wasabi Cream and Spicy Slaw on a Sesame Seed Bun (plant-based item)

Smoked Corned Beef with House-made Potato Chips, Cheese Curds, Pickled Onions and Beer-Cheese Fondue (Emile’s Fromage Montage item) Beverages Saugatuck Brewing Company Bonfire Beer, Douglas, MI

Four Virtues Bourbon Barrel Zinfandel, California

Swine Brine featuring Jim Beam Bourbon Select dishes feature Melissa’s Produce. The Fry Basket Food Pickle Fries with Dill Ranch (NEW)

Adobo Yuca Fries with Garlic-Cilantro Aïoli (plant-based item)

Fry Flight

Sea Salt and Malt Vinegar Fries (plant-based item)

Barbecued Bacon Fries with Smoked Aïoli

Sweet Potato Casserole Fries with Candied Pecans, Toasted Marshmallow Cream and Caramel Whisky Beverages Stone Brewing Buenaveza Salt & Lime Lager, San Diego, CA (NEW)

Salty Dog Cocktail: Boyd & Blair Potato Vodka with Grapefruit Juice, Ginger, Simple Syrup and Lime with a Salted Rim Coastal Eats Food Lump Crab Cake with Aïoli and Vinegar Slaw

Oysters Rockefeller* Beverages Wildly Brut Cuvée, South Australia (NEW)

Cape Codder: Boyd & Blair Vodka with Cranberry, Pomegranate and Lime

CORKCICLE Stemless Flute Refreshment Outpost Food Regular Menu Item: All-Beef Hot Dog with Chips

All-Beef Hot Dog with Chips Regular Menu Item: DOLE Whip: Watermelon, Pineapple, or Swirl

DOLE Whip: Watermelon, Pineapple, or Swirl Regular Menu Item: Frozen Slushy Coca-Cola or Minute Maid Premium Lemonade (Disney Dining Plan item)

Frozen Slushy Coca-Cola or Minute Maid Premium Lemonade (Disney Dining Plan item) Festival Item: Spicy Githeri with White Beans, Pigeon Peas, Curried BEN’S ORIGINAL™ Long Grain & Wild Rice and Kachumbari Slaw (plant-based item) Beverages Seasonal Beer: Gulf Stream Brewing Co. Cloud Watermelon Hibiscus Lager, Ft. Lauderdale, FL (NEW)

Gulf Stream Brewing Co. Cloud Watermelon Hibiscus Lager, Ft. Lauderdale, FL (NEW) Normal Menu Item: Ciderboys Mango Tango Hard Cider, Stevens Point, WI (NEW)

Ciderboys Mango Tango Hard Cider, Stevens Point, WI (NEW) Seasonal Beer: North Coast Brewing Co. PranQster Golden Ale, Fort Bragg, CA (NEW)

North Coast Brewing Co. PranQster Golden Ale, Fort Bragg, CA (NEW) Regular Menu Item: (Soft Drinks – Coke, Diet Coke, Sprite, Root Beer, Fanta Orange and Blue PowerAde

(Soft Drinks – Coke, Diet Coke, Sprite, Root Beer, Fanta Orange and Blue PowerAde Regular Menu Item: Dasani Bottled Water

Dasani Bottled Water Regular Menu Item: Bud Light Lager Draft

Bud Light Lager Draft Normal Menu Item: Mango STARR Mango Purée and STARR African Rum

Mango STARR Mango Purée and STARR African Rum Normal Menu Item: Outpost Lemonade Frozen, Minute Maid Lemonade and Absolut Vodka Connections Café & Connections Eatery Food Remy Liege Waffle: Cream Cheese Liege Waffle with Cream Cheese Icing, Graham Cracker Crumbs and a Remy Chocolate Garnish Beverages – Available at Connections Eatery Only Yucatan Sunset Margarita: Teremana Blanco Tequila, Passion Fruit Syrup, Bol’s Triple Sec 30 proof Liqueur, with Lime and Orange Juices Funnel Cake Food Candied Bacon Funnel Cake: Funnel Cake topped with Vanilla Ice Cream, Candied Bacon and Maple Syrup Drizzle (NEW) Joffrey’s Coffee & Tea Company The American Adventure Nutty Caramel Mocha Cold Brew: A Sweet Blend of Caramel Mudslide Cold Brew, Caramel Syrup, Peanut Butter Syrup and Chocolate Syrup topped with Whipped Cream and Caramel Sauce (NEW) Spirited version available with Carolans Peanut Butter Irish Cream Liqueur

Near Disney Traders Java Horchata: A Sweet Blend of Espresso and Horchata topped with Whipped Cream and Cinnamon (NEW) Spirited version available with Grey Goose Vodka and Kahlúa Liqueur

Near Canada Frozen Roseberry: A Refreshing Blend of Frozen Lemon and Strawberry-Rose Syrup (NEW) Spirited version available with Grey Goose Vodka

Near Mission: SPACE Amaretto Iced Tea: A Sweet and Nutty Blend of Black Iced Tea and Amaretto Syrup (NEW) Spirited version available with Citrónge Orange Liqueur

Beverages Hawaii – Available August 15, 2023 Food Kālua Pork Slider with Sweet-and-Sour DOLE® Pineapple Chutney and Spicy Mayonnaise

SPAM® Sushi with Sushi Rice, Teriyaki-Glazed SPAM, Spicy Mayonnaise, Eel Sauce and Nori

Passion Fruit Cheesecake with Toasted Macadamia Nuts (Emile’s Fromage Montage item) Beverages Kona Brewing Co. Hanalei Island IPA, Kailua-Kona, HI

Florida Orange Groves Sparkling Pineapple Wine, St. Petersburg, FL

AULANI Sunrise: Vodka, DOLE Pineapple Juice and Grenadine The Noodle Exchange – Available August 15, 2023 Food Ramen with Shaved Beef, Shiitake Mushrooms, Pickled Carrots and Dakion Radish, Shaved Peppers and a Soy Egg in Citrus-Sesame Broth

Impossible Pork Udon with Shiitake Mushrooms, Pickled Carrots and Daikon Radish, Baby Bok Choy and a Soy Egg in Savory Chicken Broth

Thai Shrimp with Rice Noodles, Shiitake Mushrooms and Basil in Coconut-Curry Broth

Ramen with Tofu, Shiitake Mushrooms, Pickled Carrots and Daikon Radish, Shaved Peppers and Baby Bok Choy in Citrus-Sesame Broth (plant-based item) Beverages Parish Brewing Strawberry Mochi Berliner Weisse, Broussard, LA (NEW)

