Former Walt Disney World Employee Arrested For Recording Women Under Their Skirts







A 26-year-old, former Walt Disney World employee from Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Dok-Ondar’s Den of Antiquities, was arrested on March 31, 2023, after a security guard caught him recording a woman under her skirts. This crime is called “upskirting,” The perpetrator has allegedly done this over 500 times.

When the security guard caught Jorge Diaz Vega, he was filming an 18-year-old who was there with her fiance shopping for lightsabers.

According to Fox News, Diaz Vega “admitted to taking hundreds of videos up the skirts and dresses of unsuspecting women at Walt Disney World’s Hollywood Studios for six years, according to the arrest affidavit. ”

The report also indicated that Diaz Vega admitted to Orange County Sheriff’s Office deputies that he had over 500 similar videos on his phone. His reasoning he gave was that the videos “give him sexual gratification, and they’re hard to find online.”

As a woman and mother I find this incredibly creepy and violating. Over 500 videos of unsuspecting women. 500!

Diaz Vega was charged with third-degree felony video voyeurism on March 31. He was “bonded out of jail on April 2.”

I would hate to be that girl or the security guards that had to tell her about it. There are likely many victims that will never know they were filmed.

If you believe that you could have been a victim of Diaz Vega, you need to contact the Orange County Sheriff’s Office immediately.

Source: Fox News