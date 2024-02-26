Food Allergy Death Leads to Lawsuit Against Disney Springs’ Raglan Road







Dining at Walt Disney World while having a food allergy can be nerve-wracking. I’ve had my share of close calls due to wait staff forgetting to inform the kitchen or a chef ignoring it. Raglan Road at Disney Springs is now on my no-go list.

Last October, a doctor from NYC, Kanokporn Tangsuan, was dining at the Irish pub. She was joined by her husband and mother when she inquired if the food on the menu was available allergen-free (specifically free of dairy and nuts). It’s not an uncommon request, as I’ve made it countless times.

A Raglan Road waiter confirmed with the kitchen staff that the three items Tangsuan wanted were safe. She ordered the following:

Sure I’m Frittered “Broccoli and corn fritter with a sweetcorn puree and fire roasted pepper relish“

Scallop Forest “Foleys all natural Georges Bank sea scallops in a golden batter served with citrus lime dipping sauce and sweet chili jam“

This Shepherd Went Vegan “Faro barley, carrots, wild mushrooms, green onion, peas and rutabaga topped with olive oil mashed potato with a burnt onion gravy“



After dining at 8 PM, Tangsuan’s husband, Jeffrey Piccolo, returned to their hotel room while the doctor and her mother-in-law stayed in Disney Springs to shop. 8:45 PM Tangsuan was inside Planet Hollywood, having an allergic reaction. Allegedly, something in the food caused her to have breathing difficulties, and she administered an EpiPen.

Sadly, even though she was rushed to hospital, Kanokporn Tangsuan died. The cause, according to WDWNT, was “anaphylaxis due to elevated levels of dairy and nut in her system.”

Justifiably, Mr. Piccolo is going to seek justice through the legal system. He is taking Disney Parks and Resorts and Great Irish Pubs Florida Inc. to court with a wrongful death lawsuit.

We want to express our sympathy for Mr. Piccolo and the Tangsuan family. We’ll report on the lawsuit’s outcome when it’s made public.

[Source: WDWNT]