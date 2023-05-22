Finding Nemo 20th Anniversary Dooney and Bourke Pieces Now Available on Shop Disney







Can you believe it’s been 20 years since ‘Finding Nemo’ released on May 30, 2003? Now Disney and Dooney and Bourke have teamed up for a special ‘Finding Nemo’ 20th Anniversary line!

Let’s take a look!

The tote measures 11 1/2” H x 13 3/4” W x 5 1/2” D

“You won’t have trouble finding Nemo on this tote from Dooney & Bourke. The wandering little clownfish is included in the allover aquatic scene on this coated cotton bag that features all the beloved characters from the Disney and Pixar film that is celebrating its 20th anniversary. With its bold styling and spacious design, you’ll be lost without it.

Allover aquatic scene inspired by Finding Nemo

Characters include Nemo, Marlin, Dory, Squirt, Bruce and more

Screen art on coated cotton

Stitched leather finishings

Zip closure

Interior zip pocket

Three interior slip pockets including cell phone pocket

Interior key hook

Rolled carry handles

Goldtone hardware

Fully lined

Metal feet“

This piece measures 6 1/2” H x 8 1/2” W x 2 1/2” D, with a shoulder strap drop length of 25.”

“You won’t have trouble finding Nemo on this crossbody from Dooney & Bourke. The wandering little clownfish is included in the allover aquatic scene on this coated cotton bag that features all the beloved characters from the Disney and Pixar film that is celebrating its 20th anniversary. With its bold design, convenience and style, you’ll be lost without it.

Allover aquatic scene inspired by Finding Nemo

Characters include Nemo, Marlin, Dory, Squirt, Bruce and more

Screen art on coated cotton

Stitched leather finishings

Zip closure with braided leather zip pull

Interior zip pocket

Three interior slip pockets including cell phone pocket

Adjustable shoulder strap

Goldtone hardware

Fully lined“

This satchel measures 9 1/4” H x 11 1/2” W x 5 1/4” D with a handle drop length of 5” and a shoulder strap drop length of 21.”

“You won’t have trouble finding Nemo on this satchel from Dooney & Bourke. The wandering little clownfish is included in the allover aquatic scene on this coated cotton bag that features all the beloved characters from the Disney and Pixar film that is celebrating its 20th anniversary. With its bold design, spacious capacity and detachable shoulder strap, you’ll be lost without it.

Allover aquatic scene inspired by Finding Nemo

Characters include Nemo, Marlin, Dory, Squirt, Bruce and more

Screen art on coated cotton

Stitched leather finishings

Zip closure with leather zip pulls

Interior zip pocket

Three interior slip pockets including cell phone pocket

Interior key hook

Detachable, adjustable shoulder strap

Rolled carry handles

Goldtone hardware

Fully lined

Metal feet“

These pieces are available on Shop Disney now!