Finding Nemo 20th Anniversary Dooney and Bourke Pieces Now Available on Shop Disney

Can you believe it’s been 20 years since ‘Finding Nemo’ released on May 30, 2003? Now Disney and Dooney and Bourke have teamed up for a special ‘Finding Nemo’ 20th Anniversary line!
Let’s take a look!
Finding Nemo 20th Anniversary Dooney and Bourke Tote- $328
The tote measures 11 1/2” H x 13 3/4” W x 5 1/2” D
“You won’t have trouble finding Nemo on this tote from Dooney & Bourke. The wandering little clownfish is included in the allover aquatic scene on this coated cotton bag that features all the beloved characters from the Disney and Pixar film that is celebrating its 20th anniversary. With its bold styling and spacious design, you’ll be lost without it.
- Allover aquatic scene inspired by Finding Nemo
- Characters include Nemo, Marlin, Dory, Squirt, Bruce and more
- Screen art on coated cotton
- Stitched leather finishings
- Zip closure
- Interior zip pocket
- Three interior slip pockets including cell phone pocket
- Interior key hook
- Rolled carry handles
- Goldtone hardware
- Fully lined
- Metal feet“
Finding Nemo 20th Anniversary Dooney and Bourke Crossbody – $178
This piece measures 6 1/2” H x 8 1/2” W x 2 1/2” D, with a shoulder strap drop length of 25.”
“You won’t have trouble finding Nemo on this crossbody from Dooney & Bourke. The wandering little clownfish is included in the allover aquatic scene on this coated cotton bag that features all the beloved characters from the Disney and Pixar film that is celebrating its 20th anniversary. With its bold design, convenience and style, you’ll be lost without it.
- Allover aquatic scene inspired by Finding Nemo
- Characters include Nemo, Marlin, Dory, Squirt, Bruce and more
- Screen art on coated cotton
- Stitched leather finishings
- Zip closure with braided leather zip pull
- Interior zip pocket
- Three interior slip pockets including cell phone pocket
- Adjustable shoulder strap
- Goldtone hardware
- Fully lined“
Finding Nemo 20th Anniverary Dooney and Bouke Satchel – $298
This satchel measures 9 1/4” H x 11 1/2” W x 5 1/4” D with a handle drop length of 5” and a shoulder strap drop length of 21.”
“You won’t have trouble finding Nemo on this satchel from Dooney & Bourke. The wandering little clownfish is included in the allover aquatic scene on this coated cotton bag that features all the beloved characters from the Disney and Pixar film that is celebrating its 20th anniversary. With its bold design, spacious capacity and detachable shoulder strap, you’ll be lost without it.
- Allover aquatic scene inspired by Finding Nemo
- Characters include Nemo, Marlin, Dory, Squirt, Bruce and more
- Screen art on coated cotton
- Stitched leather finishings
- Zip closure with leather zip pulls
- Interior zip pocket
- Three interior slip pockets including cell phone pocket
- Interior key hook
- Detachable, adjustable shoulder strap
- Rolled carry handles
- Goldtone hardware
- Fully lined
- Metal feet“
These pieces are available on Shop Disney now!
