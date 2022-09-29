It seems that EPCOT’s mascot Figment is getting a movie. According to Deadline Seth Rogan’s Point Grey company along with writers Dan Hernandez and Benji Samit who did the Pokémon Detective Pikachu film.

If you are unfamiliar with the purple dragon, he’s the embodiment of the “Figment of Imagination” and has been a staple at Walt Disney World’s EPCOT for years.

Sadly no mention of Dreamfinder at this time and I’m hoping that Disney is smart enough to bring him back as well.

During the D23 Expo, Josh D’Amaro, Chairman, Disney Parks, Experiences and Products, said that the Figment meet and greet would be coming back next year and that there was more news coming soon.

I have to wonder if the popcorn bucket demand helped Disney make up their minds on focusing more media on Figment. Now if we could just get a better ride for ‘Journey Into Imagination.’

My nephew is going to flip when he finds out. He’s a huge Figment fan!

Featured Image: Facts and Figment