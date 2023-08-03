Fantastic Haunted Mansion Finds For Your Halloween Decorating!







Summer is creeping on, and Halloween is right behind it. Today I put together a list of some fantastic Haunted Mansion-inspired items to turn your home into a delightfully unlivable Halloween haven.

Let’s take a look!

(These items are mostly from Amazon and feature referral links, but I only share what I would or have bought for myself.)

Haunted Mansion Wallpaper Throw Pillow Covers – $14.98

I use throw pillow covers as a way to decorate for the holidays and use my existing throw pillows year-round.

Spirit Halloween Mantle Scarf – $16.99

I love how it lights up too!

Spirit Halloween Library Bust – $39.99

Spirit Halloween Library Bust (new 2023) – $42.99

Shop Disney Haunted Mansion Door Mat – $39.99

Spirit Halloween Haunted Mansion Door Mat – $21.99

I think I may buy both door mats and put one inside and one outside.

Set of 4 Stretching Room Portraits – $39.99

These are outdoor quality but can be used indoors as well.

Set of 2 Stretching Room Portraits – $12.99

These are thinner versions for use in a small space or on a porch.

A fun addition that is not technically Haunted Mansion is some of the new products from Bath and Body Works.

Creepy Carriage Wallflowers Light-up Fragrance Plug – $39.95

Do check out their Halloween collection. They have a lot of pieces that fit the Haunted Mansion theme this year!

I did buy this. I do think the price is high, so wait for a sale. I really like it though!

Haunted Mansion Yard Sign Tombstones – $28-$38

I actually own some of these and I love them! They are lightweight, easy to set up, and easy to take down! Highly recommend!

Spirit Halloween Old Woman Ghost Sign- $17.99

Spirit Halloween Haunted Mansion Crowned Ghost Sign – $22.99

Gemmy Airblown Hitchhiking Ghosts Inflatable – $119.17

Gemmy Haunted Mansion Organist – $229.99

I actually own this, and it’s one I recommend. I wish it were more detailed for the price, but it’s a great piece, and it plays music!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pirates & Princesses (@pnpdisneypodcast)

Two more inflatables I own come from Lowes. They are currently out of stock but should come back online or into stores anytime now!

13 Hour Clock Inflatable – $119

I love this one because the hands circle around.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pirates & Princesses (@pnpdisneypodcast)

Madame Leota Tomb Stone – $89.98

I love this one! It plays the Madame Leota narration from the attraction. It’s also nice and tall and her eyes flash.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pirates & Princesses (@pnpdisneypodcast)

Lowes is supposed to have other pieces coming, including tombstones, a new Madame Leota tomb stone with eyes that open, and more!

I hope these give you some ideas for the spooky season!

What do you think? Comment and let us know!