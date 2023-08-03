Fantastic Haunted Mansion Finds For Your Halloween Decorating!

Summer is creeping on, and Halloween is right behind it. Today I put together a list of some fantastic Haunted Mansion-inspired items to turn your home into a delightfully unlivable Halloween haven.
Let’s take a look!
Haunted Mansion Wallpaper Throw Pillow Covers – $14.98
I use throw pillow covers as a way to decorate for the holidays and use my existing throw pillows year-round.
Spirit Halloween Mantle Scarf – $16.99
I love how it lights up too!
Spirit Halloween Library Bust – $39.99
Spirit Halloween Library Bust (new 2023) – $42.99
Shop Disney Haunted Mansion Door Mat – $39.99
Spirit Halloween Haunted Mansion Door Mat – $21.99
I think I may buy both door mats and put one inside and one outside.
Set of 4 Stretching Room Portraits – $39.99
These are outdoor quality but can be used indoors as well.
Set of 2 Stretching Room Portraits – $12.99
These are thinner versions for use in a small space or on a porch.
A fun addition that is not technically Haunted Mansion is some of the new products from Bath and Body Works.
Creepy Carriage Wallflowers Light-up Fragrance Plug – $39.95
Do check out their Halloween collection. They have a lot of pieces that fit the Haunted Mansion theme this year!
I did buy this. I do think the price is high, so wait for a sale. I really like it though!
Haunted Mansion Yard Sign Tombstones – $28-$38
I actually own some of these and I love them! They are lightweight, easy to set up, and easy to take down! Highly recommend!
Spirit Halloween Old Woman Ghost Sign- $17.99
Spirit Halloween Haunted Mansion Crowned Ghost Sign – $22.99
Gemmy Airblown Hitchhiking Ghosts Inflatable – $119.17
Gemmy Haunted Mansion Organist – $229.99
I actually own this, and it’s one I recommend. I wish it were more detailed for the price, but it’s a great piece, and it plays music!
Two more inflatables I own come from Lowes. They are currently out of stock but should come back online or into stores anytime now!
13 Hour Clock Inflatable – $119
I love this one because the hands circle around.
Madame Leota Tomb Stone – $89.98
I love this one! It plays the Madame Leota narration from the attraction. It’s also nice and tall and her eyes flash.
Lowes is supposed to have other pieces coming, including tombstones, a new Madame Leota tomb stone with eyes that open, and more!
I hope these give you some ideas for the spooky season!
