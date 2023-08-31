Fans Debate The Identity Of Ahsoka’s Mystery Inquisitor







In the new Ahsoka series on Disney+ a new antagonist character known as “Marrok” is a masked Inquisitor (Dark Jedi) who, along with Baylan Skoll, serves the remanence of the Empire in search of killing off any Jedi/Force User or anyone they deem a threat to their regime.







The character is apparently so important that Hasbro announced that they will be making a Star Wars Black Series figure of him.







While it is true that Marrok could indeed be a completely new character, many fans have wondered if there will be a Darth Vader-esque reveal of who is under the mask at the end, possibly teasing a second season.



The first and most popular theory is Ezra Bridger, the main protagonist of the Star Wars Rebels animated series (Which Ahsoka is a direct sequel to). It is believed that a big twist at the end of the season will reveal that the person Ahsoka has been searching for all along has fallen to the dark side like her former master, Anakin Skywalker.







However some debate this theory as the character already had a story arc in the Rebels tv series when he met Darth Maul and rejected joining the dark side. So, it would feel rather redundant if they were to redeem him from being evil.



The second popular theory is Galen Marek aka Starkiller from the acclaimed Force Unleashed video game series. One of the biggest clues is that the character’s original actor, Sam Witwer, was featured in the credits of an earlier episode, leading to speculation of further involvement with the show. Not to mention the similarities between “Marek” and “Marrok”.







Aside from that, the opportunity of seeing the apprentice of Anakin Skywalker face the apprentice of Darth Vader would be quite the spectacle. But we will have to see if Dave Filoni is indeed bringing back this popular Legends character as he did with Thrawn.



What do you think? Who do you believe is under the mask?