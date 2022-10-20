Exclusive Star Wars Jawa Loungefly Mini Backpack Coming To Comic Book Clothing

A new Loungefly exclusive is available for preorder tomorrow, October 21, to Comic Book Clothing. This new mini-backpack features a Jawa from Star Wars and it is adorable! The release time is 5PM PST/ 8PM EST.
View this post on Instagram
“CBC X LOUNGEFLY EXCLUSIVE DROP 🔥:
The CBC x Loungefly Star Wars The Mandalorian Jawa Mini Backpack is made of soft burlap-style vegan leather (polyurethane), has adjustable padded shoulder straps, sturdy metal hardware, enamel Mudhorn Egg zipper charm, side pockets, and has embroidered, debossed, applique, and light-up details with a coordinating lining.”
Here is the official write-up:
“This item is a PRE-ORDER and will ship upon arrival.
The CBC x Loungefly Star Wars The Mandalorian Jawa Mini Backpack is made of soft burlap-style vegan leather (polyurethane), has adjustable padded shoulder straps, sturdy metal hardware, enamel Mudhorn Egg zipper charm, side pockets, and has embroidered, debossed, applique, and light-up details with a coordinating lining.
ESTIMATED SHIP DATE NOVEMBER
Estimated ship dates are subject to change.
Product Details
- Faux leather burlap mini backpack
- Embroidered, debossed, applique, and light-up details
- Enamel Mudhorn Egg zipper charm
- Adjustable padded straps
- Officially licensed product“
The piece measures 9″W x 10.5″H x 4.5″D.
The mini-backpack will be $95 and several Instagram accounts have teamed up and are offering discount codes as well!
I am not sure what the discount percentage will be though.
Loungeflylad – Discount Code: LFLAD
Mamaladyfly – Discount Code: MAMAFLY
Camelaaa – Discount Code: CAMELA
HappySmiles4Disney– Discount Code: HAPPYSMILES
Loungeflyaddicts – Discount Code: LFADDICTS
I love how the eyes light up on this one! It’s so fun!
What do you think? Comment and let us know!
Pirates & Princesses (PNP) is an independent, opinionated fan-powered news blog that covers Disney and Universal Theme Parks, Themed Entertainment and related Pop Culture from a consumer's point of view. Opinions expressed by our contributors do not necessarily reflect the views of PNP, its editors, affiliates, sponsors or advertisers. PNP is an unofficial news source and has no connection to The Walt Disney Company, NBCUniversal or any other company that we may cover.