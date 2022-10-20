Exclusive Star Wars Jawa Loungefly Mini Backpack Coming To Comic Book Clothing

A new Loungefly exclusive is available for preorder tomorrow, October 21, to Comic Book Clothing. This new mini-backpack features a Jawa from Star Wars and it is adorable! The release time is 5PM PST/ 8PM EST.

“CBC X LOUNGEFLY EXCLUSIVE DROP 🔥:

The CBC x Loungefly Star Wars The Mandalorian Jawa Mini Backpack is made of soft burlap-style vegan leather (polyurethane), has adjustable padded shoulder straps, sturdy metal hardware, enamel Mudhorn Egg zipper charm, side pockets, and has embroidered, debossed, applique, and light-up details with a coordinating lining.”

Here is the official write-up:

“This item is a PRE-ORDER and will ship upon arrival.

ESTIMATED SHIP DATE NOVEMBER

Estimated ship dates are subject to change.

Product Details

Faux leather burlap mini backpack

Embroidered, debossed, applique, and light-up details

Enamel Mudhorn Egg zipper charm

Adjustable padded straps

Officially licensed product“

The piece measures 9″W x 10.5″H x 4.5″D.

The mini-backpack will be $95 and several Instagram accounts have teamed up and are offering discount codes as well!

I am not sure what the discount percentage will be though.

Loungeflylad – Discount Code: LFLAD

Mamaladyfly – Discount Code: MAMAFLY

Camelaaa – Discount Code: CAMELA

HappySmiles4Disney– Discount Code: HAPPYSMILES

Loungeflyaddicts – Discount Code: LFADDICTS

I love how the eyes light up on this one! It’s so fun!

What do you think? Comment and let us know!