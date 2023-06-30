ESPN Said To Be Cutting On-Air Personalities To Save More Money







It seems that ESPN will make some significant cuts to their network today. The Hollywood Reporter reports that about 20 on-air personalities are set to be cut from ESPN. Those cuts will go off effective immediately. However, the indications are that ESPN will honor their contracts and buy them out, which they ethically should do.

While the talent being notified will be off the air effective today, the network is expected to honor their contracts, meaning they will likely be paid out and could potentially seek work elsewhere, provided they negotiate an exit with Disney.

According to THR, a source has told them that about 20 people will be notified about their termination today, including some of the on-air talent like 16-year ESPN veteran Jeff Van Gundy as well as Max Kellerman, Suzy Kolber, Keyshawn Johnson, and Jalen Rose.

These cuts are allegedly not part of Disney’s restructuring cuts but result from ESPN’s internal financial targets. After an initial culling by their Disney overlords, they allegedly focused on fewer, higher-paid individuals over more cuts to the other employees.

ESPN put out this statement:

“Given the current environment, ESPN has determined it necessary to identify some additional cost savings in the area of public-facing commentator salaries, and that process has begun. This is an extremely challenging process, involving individuals who have had tremendous impact on our company. These difficult decisions, based more on overall efficiency than merit, will help us meet our financial targets and ensure future growth.”

It sounds like this is just the beginning of the process, and it’s possible that more cuts could come down the road, or ESPN also will make more cuts later on by not renewing some contracts once they end.

While Disney did not mandate these cuts, it sounds like the network was given goals to hit, and this is their solution.

What do you think? Comment and let us know!

Source: The Hollywood Reporter