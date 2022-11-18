EPCOT International Festival of Holidays Kitchen Menus Have Been Listed

Funnel Cake – Between the American Adventure Pavilion and Japan Pavilion

Satisfy your sweet tooth with a new holiday classic:

Mini Funnel Cake topped with Peppermint Ice Cream, Chocolate Whipped Cream and Crushed Peppermint

Joffrey’s Coffee & Tea Company – Throughout EPCOT

Salute the season with the usual selection of coffees, plus special holiday treats.

Horchata Cold Brew

A holly jolly blend of Joffrey’s Shakin’ Jamaican™ Cold Brew and Horchata topped with Whipped Cream and Cinnamon A spirited version available featuring Bacardí Coquito Coconut Cream Liqueur.

Refreshment Outpost – Between the China and Germany Pavilions

Stop by for satisfying snacks and beverages to go. In addition to the regular menu, enjoy these Festival specialties:

DOLE Whip® Raspberry

Peanut Stew with Sweet Potatoes, Mustard Greens and Roasted Peanuts (plant-based)

UFO Beer Company Triple Berry Teleporter, Boston, MA

Stem Ciders Cocoa Caramel Hard Apple Cider, Denver, CO

Boulevard Brewing Co. Unfiltered Wheat Beer, Kansas City, MO

Refreshment Port – Showcase Plaza

Come on over for comfort foods! In addition to the regular menu, enjoy these Festival specialties:

Coquito Soft-serve Waffle Cone

Turkey Poutine: French Fries with Turkey Gravy, Cranberry Relish and Crispy Onions

Boulevard Brewing Quirk Cranberry Apple Cinnamon Hard Seltzer, Kansas City, MO

Pasek Cellars Cranberry Wine, Mount Vernon, WA

Pumpkin Spice Ginger Cocktail with Boyd & Blair Potato Vodka

Coquito Soft-serve topped with Sailor Jerry Spiced Rum

Connections Café and Connections Eatery – World Celebration

Stop by for a tasty treat or refreshing beverage presented with a holiday spin.

Holiday Sugar Cookie

Coquito Milk Shake (nonalcoholic)

Holiday Sangria: Chenin Blanc, Apple Brandy, White Cranberry Juice and Boba Pearls

Coquito Milk Shake with Bacardí Superior Rum

Source: Disney Parks Blog