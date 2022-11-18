EPCOT International Festival of Holidays Kitchen Menus Have Been Listed

Next week is Thanksgiving here in the United States, and the day after, November 25, is the start of EPCOT’s International Festival of the Holidays. The event will run from “Black Friday” through December 20, 2022. Ahead of the event Disney has released the Holiday Kitchen menus!
Let’s take a look!
American Holiday Table – American Adventure Pavilion
This kitchen features menu items inspired by “grandma’s cooking.”
Food:
- Slow-roasted Turkey with BEN’S ORIGINAL™ Stuffing, Mashed Potatoes, Green Beans and Cranberry Sauce
- Blackend Catfish with Hoppin’ John and Comeback Sauce
- Chocolate Crinkle Cookie
Beverages:
- Gulf Stream Brewing Whiteout Sails Wit Beer, Fort Lauderdale, FL
- 3 Daughters Brewing Eggnog White Porter, St. Petersburg, FL
- Playalinda Brewing Co. Peppermint Chocolate Stout, Titusville, FL
- Regional White Wine
- Regional Red Wine
- Beer Flight
Select dishes feature Melissa’s Produce.
Bavaria Holiday Kitchen – Germany Pavilion
Food:
- Pork Schnitzel with Mushroom Sauce, Spätzle and Braised Red Cabbage
- Cheese Fondue in a Bread Bowl with Steamed Baby Vegetables and Marble Potatoes
- Linzer Cookie
Beverages:
- Possmann Pure Hard Apple Cider, Frankfurt, Germany
- The Tank Brewing Co. Prost! Fest Bier, Miami, FL
- Ayinger Brewery Celebrator Doppelbock, Bavaria, Germany
- Regional Riesling
- Glühwein: House-made Hot Spiced Wine
- Beer Flight
Select dishes feature Melissa’s Produce.
Chestnuts & Good Cheer Holiday Kitchen – Near Test Track Presented by Chevrolet®
- Cinnamon-glazed Almonds (gluten/wheat-friendly)
- Cinnamon-glazed Cashews (gluten/wheat-friendly)
- Cinnamon-glazed Pecans (gluten/wheat-friendly)
- Fire-roasted Chestnuts (gluten/wheat-friendly)
Beverages:
- Hot Cocoa (nonalcoholic)
- T.G. Lee Eggnog (nonalcoholic)
- Ivanhoe Park Brewing Co. Hazel Nutty-Cracker Sweet Stout, Orlando, FL
- Hot Cocoa with Skrewball Peanut Butter Whiskey, Whipped Cream and Candied Nuts
- T.G. Lee Eggnog with Skrewball Peanut Butter Whiskey
- Firenog: T.G. Lee Eggnog with Fireball Cinnamon Whisky
The Donut Box – Near Test Track Presented by Chevrolet
- Croissant Donut with Cinnamon-Sugar
- Holiday Yeast Donut with Vanilla Icing and Red and White Sprinkles
- Chocolate Peppermint Donut
- Eggnog and Cream-filled Donut with Cinnamon Icing and Crumbled Gingersnap Cookies
- The Donut Box
Beverages:
- Gingerbread Milk Shake (nonalcoholic)
- Coppertail Brewing Co. Gingerbread Stout, Tampa, FL
- Gingerbread Milk Shake with Whipped Cream Vodka
Holiday Hearth Desserts – The Odyssey Pavilion
Food:
- Red Velvet Mini Bundt Cake with Cream Cheese Icing
- Salted Caramel Spaceship Earth® Cookie
- Snowball Cookies
- Peppermint Bark (gluten/wheat-friendly)
- Mouse Crunch made with M&M’s® chocolate candies
- Maple Bûche de Noël: Maple Mousse and Cranberry rolled in Gingerbread Chiffon Cake
- Gingerbread Cookie
Beverages:
- Hot Cocoa (nonalcoholic)
- Cinnamon Apple Cider (nonalcoholic)
- 3 Daughters Brewing Winter Spiced Lager, St. Petersburg, FL
- BrewDog Hoppy Christmas IPA, Columbus, OH
- Wicked Weed Brewing Milk & Cookies Imperial Milk Stout, Asheville, NC
- Cocoa Candy Cane: Hot Cocoa with Peppermint Schnapps
- Beer Flight
Holiday Sweets & Treats – Near Port of Entry
Beverages:
- Hot Cocoa (nonalcoholic)
- Chocolate Peppermint Shake featuring Twinings® Peppermint Cheer™ Tea (non-alcoholic)
- Breckenridge Brewery Christmas Ale, Breckenridge, CO
- Playalinda Brewing Co. Coquito Beer, Titusville, FL
- Brew Hub S’mores Porter, Lakeland, FL
- Hot Cocoa with Assorted Alcoholic Cordials (Baileys Irish Cream, Frangelico Liqueur or Fireball Cinnamon Whisky)
- Chocolate Peppermint Shake featuring Twinings Peppermint Cheer Tea and Whipped Cream Vodka
- Beer Flight
L’Chaim! Holiday Kitchen – Between Morocco and France Pavilions
Food:
- Pastrami on Rye with House-made Pickles and Deli Mustard
- Smoked Salmon Potato Latke (gluten/wheat-friendly)
- Potato Latkes (gluten/wheat-friendly and plant-based)
- Sufganiyot: Mini Jelly-filled Doughnuts
- Black and White Cookie (plant-based)
Beverages:
- Brooklyn Brewery Winter IPA, Brooklyn, NY
- Frozen New York Whiskey Sour featuring Manifest Whiskey and Manischewitz Blackberry Wine
Las Posadas Holiday Kitchen – Mexico Pavilion
Food:
- Giant Tostada de Barbacoa: Braised Barbacoa Beef on a Giant Tostada with Chipotle Black Bean Purée, Salsa Verde, Queso Cotija, Crema Mexicana and Pickled Onion (gluten/wheat-friendly)
- Cochinita Pibil Tamal: Cochinita Pibil in Corn Masa topped with Pipián Sauce, Queso Cotija and Crema Mexicana (gluten/wheat-friendly)
- Dulce de Leche Churros sprinkled with Cinnamon-Sugar
Beverages:
- Pomegranate Margarita: Ilegal Mezcal Joven, Black Currant Liqueur, Pomegranate and Ginger Juice with a Hibiscus Salt Rim
- Horchata Margarita: Centinela Blanco Tequila, Abasolo Corn Whisky, Agua de Horchata and a hint of Cinnamon-infused Mezcal
- Holiday Cerveza: Cielito Lindo Artisanal Mexican Beer blended for the holiday season
Le Marché de Noël Holiday Kitchen – France Pavilion
Food:
- Napoleon de Saumon Fumé en Brioche: Smoked Salmon Napoleon with layers of Smoked Salmon, Dill Mousse and Crème Fraîche Mousse served in Brioche
- Rôti de Jambon Sauce Moutarde à l’ancienne, Pommes Dauphine: Roasted Ham with Mushrooms, Pearl Onions, Bacon, Mustard Sauce and Puff Potatoes
- Macaron en Sucette, Ganache à la Menthe Poivrée et aux Chocolats Valrhona: Macaron Lollipop with Peppermint and Valrhona Chocolate Ganache
Beverages:
- Frozen Hot Chocolate Martini: Grey Goose La Vanille Vodka, Vodka, Chocolate Milk and Whipped Cream
- Côté Mas Syrah-Grenache, Sud de France
- Spiced Pumpkin Punch: Rhum Clement VSOP Vieux Agricole, Spiced Pumpkin Purée and Oat Milk
- Cranberry Mimosa: Pol Remy Sparkling Wine with Orange Juice and Cranberry Syrup
Mele Kalikimaka – Near Port of Entry
Food:
- Kālua Pork with Okinawa Sweet Potatoes and Mango Salad
- Lomi Lomi Salmon with Tomatoes, Onions, Salmon Roe, Yuzu-Mayonnaise and Yuca Chips (gluten/wheat-friendly)
- Haupia: Hawaiian Coconut Pudding with Candied Macadamia Nuts and Coconut
Beverages:
- Kona Brewing Co. Big Wave Golden Ale, Kailua-Kona, HI
- Florida Orange Groves Sparkling Pineapple Wine, St. Petersburg, FL
- Melon Breeze with Spiced Rum
Nochebuena Cocina – Near Port of Entry – NEW!
Food:
- Impossible™ Chorizo Tamale with Plant-based Cotija Cheese and Spicy Red Chile Sauce (plant-based)
- Pernil: Mojo Pork with Tostones and Ketchup-Mayonnaise
- Alfajores: Vanilla Shortbread Cookie with Dulce de Leche and Coconut
Beverages:
- 81Bay Brewing Co. Horchata Beer, Tampa, FL
- Chai Ginger Mule featuring Boyd & Blair Potato Vodka
Shanghai Holiday Kitchen – China Pavilion
Food:
- Chicken Skewer with Creamy Peanut Sauce
- Beef and Noodle Soup Bowl with Slow-braised Beef Shank, Green Onion and House-made Chili Oil
- Vegetable Spring Rolls with Citrus Sauce
Beverages:
- Panda Bubble Tea: Classic Milk Tea with Black and White Boba (nonalcoholic)
- Lucky Foo Pale Ale
- Kung Fu Master with Tito’s Vodka, Triple Sec, Mango, Orange Juice and Soda Water
- Marco Boba with Amaretto, Iced Coffee, Whole Milk and Boba Pearls
- The Lucky Mo with SKYY Infusions Vodka, Peach Schnapps, Piña Colada Mix, Orange Juice and Soda Water
Shi Wasu Holiday Kitchen – Japan Pavilion
Food:
- Sushi Tree: Sushi Roll with Krab Meat and Cream Cheese topped with Tempura, Ikura Salmon Roe and Spicy Mayonnaise
- New Year Celebration Soba: Buckwheat Soba Noodles in a Hot Dashi Soup with Yuzu, Shrimp Tempura, Kamaboko Fish Cake and Chopped Green Onion
- Mochi Cake: Gooey Rice Cake made with Rice Flour and served with Hojicha Cream, Strawberry, Tangerine and Sweet Red Beans
Beverages:
- Ichigo Milk Boba: Cranberry and Yuzu Cream drink featuring Japanese Calpico Soft Drink and Popping Strawberry Boba Pearls (nonalcoholic)
- Japanese Christmas Punch: Shōchū, Plum Wine, Cranberry and Lemon
- Ozeki Sake Platinum: Junmai Daiginjo
- Brew Hub Strawberry Lager, Lakeland, FL
Tangierine Café: Flavors of the Medina – Morocco Pavilion
Food:
- Grilled Kebabs with Carrot-Chickpea Salad and Garlic Aïoli
- Lamb Kefta (gluten/wheat-friendly)
- Chermoula Chicken (gluten/wheat-friendly)
- Stone-baked Moroccan Bread with Hummus, Chermoula and Zhoug Dip
Beverages:
- 3 Daughters Brewing Cranberry Cider, St. Petersburg, FL
- Woodchuck Winter Chill Hard Cider, Middlebury, VT
- Ciderboys Mad Bark Hard Cider, Stevens Point, WI
- Fig Cocktail with Sparkling Wine, Fig Vodka and Cranberry Juice
- Cider Flight
Tuscany Holiday Kitchen – Italy Pavilion
Food:
- Tortellini in Brodo: Five-Cheese Tortellini with House-made Aromatic Winter Truffle Broth and Chives
- Salmone alla Siciliana: Cured Salmon Tartare, Sicilian Blood Orange, Pistachios and Basil
- Panettone: Panettone Bread Pudding and Vanilla Cream
Beverages:
- Prosecco
- Moscato
- Banfi Rosa Regale
- Italian Sangria – Red or White
- Italian Margarita with Tequila and Limoncello
- Peroni Pilsner
Yukon Holiday Kitchen – Canada Pavilion
Food:
- Seared Scallops with Parsnip Silk, Apple Chutney and Hazelnut Croquant
- Beef Bourguignon with Crushed Potatoes
- SNICKERS®-Doodle Cookie made with SNICKERS® bar pieces (cookie stroll item)
Beverages:
- Frozen Coffee (nonalcoholic)
- 81Bay Brewing Co. Peanut Butter Banana Porter, Tampa, FL
- Playalinda Brewing Co. Maple Cookie Blonde Ale, Titusville, FL
- Collective Arts Coffee Maple Porter, Hamilton, Ontario
- Regional Icewine
- Regional Red Wine
- Frozen Coffee with Tap 357 Whisky
- Beer Flight
Select dishes feature Melissa’s Produce.
Additional Locations
Funnel Cake – Between the American Adventure Pavilion and Japan Pavilion
Satisfy your sweet tooth with a new holiday classic:
- Mini Funnel Cake topped with Peppermint Ice Cream, Chocolate Whipped Cream and Crushed Peppermint
Joffrey’s Coffee & Tea Company – Throughout EPCOT
Salute the season with the usual selection of coffees, plus special holiday treats.
- Horchata Cold Brew
A holly jolly blend of Joffrey’s Shakin’ Jamaican™ Cold Brew and Horchata topped with Whipped Cream and Cinnamon
A spirited version available featuring Bacardí Coquito Coconut Cream Liqueur.
Refreshment Outpost – Between the China and Germany Pavilions
Stop by for satisfying snacks and beverages to go. In addition to the regular menu, enjoy these Festival specialties:
- DOLE Whip® Raspberry
- Peanut Stew with Sweet Potatoes, Mustard Greens and Roasted Peanuts (plant-based)
- UFO Beer Company Triple Berry Teleporter, Boston, MA
- Stem Ciders Cocoa Caramel Hard Apple Cider, Denver, CO
- Boulevard Brewing Co. Unfiltered Wheat Beer, Kansas City, MO
Refreshment Port – Showcase Plaza
Come on over for comfort foods! In addition to the regular menu, enjoy these Festival specialties:
- Coquito Soft-serve Waffle Cone
- Turkey Poutine: French Fries with Turkey Gravy, Cranberry Relish and Crispy Onions
- Boulevard Brewing Quirk Cranberry Apple Cinnamon Hard Seltzer, Kansas City, MO
- Pasek Cellars Cranberry Wine, Mount Vernon, WA
- Pumpkin Spice Ginger Cocktail with Boyd & Blair Potato Vodka
- Coquito Soft-serve topped with Sailor Jerry Spiced Rum
Connections Café and Connections Eatery – World Celebration
Stop by for a tasty treat or refreshing beverage presented with a holiday spin.
- Holiday Sugar Cookie
- Coquito Milk Shake (nonalcoholic)
- Holiday Sangria: Chenin Blanc, Apple Brandy, White Cranberry Juice and Boba Pearls
- Coquito Milk Shake with Bacardí Superior Rum
What do you think? Comment and let us know!
Source: Disney Parks Blog
