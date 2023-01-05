EPCOT Festival of the Arts 2023 Outdoor Studios Menus Announced

The EPCOT International Festival of the Arts start in about a week, running from January 13-February 20, 2023. Now we have a look at the outdoor Studios menus for this event.

Let’s take a look!

Pop Eats (Near Port of Entry)

Food Items:

Tomato Soup with grilled cheese

Tomato Soup with pimento cheese, bacon, and fried green tomato grilled cheese (New)

Almond Frangipane Cake layered with raspberry jam and Belgian chocolate (Wonderful Walk of Colorful Cuisine Item)

Beverages:

Brooklyn Brewery Pulp Art Hazy IPA

Bleu Spectrum: Blanc de Bleu Cuveé Mousseux with boba pearls

The Deconstructed Dish (Near Port of Entry)

Food Items:

Deconstructed BLT: Pork belly, soft-poached egg, onion bread pudding, watercress espuma, and tomato jam

Deconstructed French Onion Soup: Beef broth ravioli, gruyère cream, onion bread pudding, and onion textures

Deconstructed Key Lime Pie: Flexible Key lime curd, “Key lime” mousse, graham cracker cake, and meringues (Wonderful Walk of Colorful Cuisine Item)

Beverages:

Deconstructed Apple Pie à la Mode: Apple-cinnamon gelato, cinnamon apple cider, apple pie filling, and streusel (Non-alcoholic)

Wicked Weed Brewing Blank Canvas Belgian Blonde Witbier

Deco Delights (Near Port of Entry)

Food Items:

Dulce Chocolate Mousse with chocolate crémeux and dark chocolate truffle

Decadent Valrhona Chocolate with dark chocolate mousse, chocolate brownie, and cassis mousse

Orange Mousse with Lemon Cake and Raspberry Meringues (Wonderful Walk of Colorful Cuisine Item)

Beverages:

3 Daughters Brewing Strawberry Blonde Nitro

81Bay Brewing Co. Vanilla Porter

Playalinda Brewing Co. Milk Stout

Espresso Martini featuring Boyd & Blair Potato Vodka (New)

Neapolitan Beer Flight

The Craftsman’s Courtyard (Near Creations Shop)

Food Items:

Beef Wellington: Mushroom duxelles, prosciutto, and puff pastry with red wine demi-glace and baby vegetables

Cast Iron-roasted P.E.I. Mussels with sautéed tomatoes, garlic, and fresh herbs

Beverages:

BrewDog Jet Black Heart Nitro Oatmeal Stout (New)

Cold Fashion Coffee Cocktail

Refreshment Outpost

Food Items:

Plant-based Bratwurst with spicy turmeric aïoli, coffee barbecue jackfruit, and slaw (Plant-based item)

Artist Palette Jumbo Chocolate Chip Cookie

Soft-serve Waffle Cone: DOLE Whip, salted-caramel soft-serve, or swirl

Beverages:

Ivanhoe Park Brewing Co. Berries & Cream Sour Berliner (New)

Left Hand Brewing Co. Wook Bait IPA (New)

Central 28 Beer Company Wall Art Brown Ale

Pastoral Palate (Germany)

Food Items:

Red Wine-braised Beef Short Rib with parsnip purée, broccolini, baby tomatoes, and aged balsamic

Wild Boar Cassoulet with duck confit, ham hock, and wild boar sausage

Black Forest Cake: Chocolate Mousse with morello cherries and Chantilly cream (New)

Beverages:

3 Daughters Brewing Rosé Hard Cider

81Bay Brewing Co. Rosé Blonde Ale

Frozen Rosé

A Play on Rosé Flight

Marietta Old Vine Rosé

The Artist’s Table (The American Adventure)

Food Items:

Three-Meat Meatloaf with “Peas and Carrots”: Green pea pudding, carrot ketchup, shaved carrot salad, and snap peas (New)

Duck and Dumplings: Smoked duck breast, ricotta dumplings, petite vegetables, and duck jus (New)

Hummingbird Cake: Banana cake with pineapple, coconut, pecans, and cream cheese frosting with banana sorbet (New)

Beverages:

Sipping Chocolate Flight: White, milk, and dark chocolates (Non-alcoholic)

Boulevard Brewing Co. Tank 7 Farmhouse Ale (New)

Parish Brewing Co. South Coast Session Amber Ale (New)

Brewery Ommegang Three Philosophers Belgian Quad (New)

Lange Estate Winery Pinot Noir

Symphony in Chocolate Flight: Mozart Chocolate Liqueurs paired with sipping chocolates

Beer Flight

Tangierine Café: Flavors of the Medina (Morocco)

Food Items:

Carrots Three Ways: Chermoula-spiced grilled carrots, pickled carrots, and carrot ginger purée (Plant-based item) (Gluten/ Wheat Friendly)

House-made Crispy Almond Phyllo Pockets with white chocolate pomegranate and milk chocolate orange

Beverages:

Chai Tea Mint Sparkler featuring Twinings Chai Tea with Sprite (Non-alcoholic)

Stem Ciders Flockstar Hard Cider

Blake’s Hard Cider Co. Mule de Pomme: Pomegranate, ginger, and lime hard cider

3 Daughters Brewing Chai Hard Cider

Chai Tea Mint Mimosa featuring Twinings Chai Tea with Key lime sparkling wine and mint

Cider Flight

Vibrante & Vívido: Encanto Cocina (Between Morocco & France)

Food Items:

Chorizo and Potato Empanada with turmeric aïoli and annatto aïoli (Wonderful Walk of Colorful Cuisine Item)

Spicy Ajiaco Soup with guajillo and árbol chili-spiced chicken, potato, avocado, corn, and crème fraîche (Gluten/ Wheat Friendly)

Passion Fruit Mousse with dragon fruit jam (Gluten/ Wheat Friendly)

Beverages:

Coconut and Passion Fruit Smoothie (Non-alcoholic)

Frozen Piña Colada

Passion Fruit Daiquiri

Refreshment Port (Near Canada)

Food Items:

Gnocchi Poutine with red wine-braised beef, cheese curds, basil, and burrata

Artist Palette Jumbo Chocolate Chip Cookie

Soft-serve Waffle Cone: DOLE Whip Strawberry, DOLE Whip Lemon, or swirl

Beverages:

Blood Orange Cosmo: Boyd & Blair Potato Vodka with blood orange, cranberry, and lime

Boulevard Brewing Co. Quirk Blueberry Lemon & Lavender Hard Seltzer (New)

Gourmet Landscapes (Canada)

Food Items:

Blood Orange-braised Beet Tartare with mustard vinaigrette, pickled clamshell mushrooms, and golden beets (Wonderful Walk of Colorful Cuisine Item) (Plant-based Item) (Gluten/ Wheat Friendly)

Roasted Bone Marrow with onion marmalade, pickled mushrooms, and petite lettuce

Wild Mushroom Risotto with aged Parmesan, truffle shavings, and zinfandel reduction

Beverages:

Whole Hog Brewery Raspberry Chéret Double Radler

Schlumberger Cuvée Klimt Brut

The Meeker Vineyard Winemaker’s Handprint Merlot

Frozen Rusty Nail Cocktail

Moderne (Near Test Track)

Food Items:

Compressed Watermelon Tataki with pickled watermelon rind, yuzu pearls, watermelon foam, and wasabi (New) (Plant-based Item)

(Plant-based Item) Angry Crab: Whole crispy soft-shell crab with green papaya salad, mango-sriracha fluid gel, and coconut-lime foam with pomegranate and mango crush pearls (New)

Pan-seared Scallops with vanilla-butternut squash purée, brown butter cauliflower purée, and lime foam (Wonderful Walk of Colorful Cuisine Item)

The Tropics: Lilikoi mousse, guava cake, coconut crémeux, compressed pineapple, and mango gel (New)

Beverages:

Watermelon Mary featuring Boyd & Blair Potato Vodka (New)

J. Lohr Riesling (New)

Figment’s Inspiration Station at the Odyssey: Art, Food, and Little Sparks of Magic

Food Items:

Fruit Pizza: Watermelon, compressed cantaloupe, berries, and berry balsamic (New) (Plant-based Item) (Gluten/ Wheat Friendly)

(Plant-based Item) (Gluten/ Wheat Friendly) Pop’t Art: Sugar Cookie with blueberry filling (Wonderful Walk of Colorful Cuisine Item)

Rainbow Cake with freeze-dried SKITTLES bite sized candies

Figment Premium Popcorn Bucket with rainbow popcorn (Limit 2 per person)

Beverages:

Grape Smoothie with freeze-dried SKITTLES bite sized candies (Non-alcoholic) (New)

3 Daughters Brewing Black Cherry Hard Cider (New)

3 Daughters Brewing Blood Orange Hard Cider (New)

3 Daughters Brewing Passion Fruit Hard Cider (New)

Rainbow Cider Flight (New)

81Bay Brewing Co. Green with Envy Blonde Ale (New)

81Bay Brewing Co. Blue Butterfly Lager (New)

Urban Artifact The Gadget Raspberry & Blackberry Midwest Fruit Tart (New)

Rainbow Beer Flight (New)

Connections Café

Food Item:

Figment Liege Waffle (New)

Connections Eatery

Beverage:

Dusk ‘Til Dawn: Three Olives Blueberry Vodka, lemonade, and orange juice with cotton candy

L’Art de la Cuisine Française (France)

Food Items:

Crème de Brie en Petit Pain: Warm creamy brie in a house-made bread bowl

Croissant à la Truffle Noir d’Hiver: Black winter truffle croissant

Mille-Feuille de Betteraves aux Herbes et Noix de Cajoux: Plant-based napoleon with beets, cashew-herb filling, pepper-pine nut sauce, and balsamic vinegar caviar (New) (Plant-based Item)

(Plant-based Item) Moelleux aux Noisettes et Chocolats Valrhona: Molten chocolate and hazelnut cake with pure origin Valrhona chocolates and passion fruit-mango sauce

Beverages:

Frozen French Martini: Grey Goose Vodka, vodka, chambord liqueur, pineapple, orange, and grape juices with lemon-lime foam

Charles Lafitte, Brut Rosé Prestige, Méthode Traditionnelle Champenoise, French Rosé Sparkling Wine

Domaine Raphaël Sallet, Mâcon-Uchizy Les Maranches 2020, Chardonnay, Mâconnais, Burgundy (New)

Cîroc Sunset Citrus Vodka Spritz (New)

El Artista Hambriento (Mexico)

Food Items:

Carne Asada: Chipotle-marinated beef sirloin, sweet potato purée, and crispy-fried onions (New)

Huarache de Champiñones: Guajillo chile and corn masa huarache with pinto beans, oyster mushrooms, Nopales, queso fresco, and pea tendrils (New)

Flan de Coco: Coconut flan, guava sauce, and whipped cream (New) (Gluten/ Wheat Friendly)

Beverages:

Mexican Craft Beer: Cielito Lindo Artisanal Mexican Craft Beer

Bombon Margarita “Marshmallow”: Ilegal Mezcal Reposado, marshmallow cordial, lime juice, agave nectar and a hint of coffee and elderflower served with a toasted marshmallow (New)

Las Californias: Tromba Blanco Tequila, strawberry-lime purée, and Las Californias Citrus Mexican Gin (New)

Goshiki (Japan)

Food Items:

Rainbow Katsu Sando: Pork cutlet sandwich with tangy tonkatsu sauce and cabbage in rainbow sweet bread (New)

Sushi Donut: Donut-shaped sushi featuring salmon, tuna, shrimp, cucumber, and sesame seed over a decorated plate of wasabi aïoli, sriracha aïoli, and eel sauce

Ichigo Daifuku: Mixed berry mochi, sweet azuki bean paste, and mascarpone (New)

Beverages:

Sui Sui Watercolor Lager (New)

Masu Sake in a traditional personalized wooden cup

Purple Yuzu Sake Lemonade: Sake cocktail infused with butterfly pea flower and yuzu lemonade (New)

The Painted Panda (China)

Food Items:

General Tso’s Chicken Shumai

Char Siu Pork Bun

Beverages:

“Panda” Bubble Milk Tea with black tea, milk, chocolate, and tapioca boba pearls (Non-alcoholic)

Lucky Foo Pale Ale

Silk Road Hard Lemonade with Smirnoff Vodka, lavender-coconut syrup, and lemonade (New)

Sea Butterfly: Butterfly Pea Flower-infused cocktail with Smirnoff Vodka, light rum, lychee syrup, and magic boba pearls

L’Arte di Mangiare (Italy)

Food Items:

Mozzarella Fritta: Flash-fried breaded fresh mozzarella with artist palette condiments (New)

Ravioli ai Funghi, Perle Tartufate: Wild mushroom-stuffed pasta with truffle butter and truffle pearls (New)

Budino al Cioccolato: Chocolate pudding with colorful chocolate décor (New)

Beverages:

Peroni Pilsner

Chianti

Prosecco

Italian Sangria Red or White

Italian Margarita with tequila and limoncello

Amaretto Bellini: DISARONNO Originale Liqueur, white peach purée, and prosecco

Funnel Cake

Mocha Funnel Cake: Mini Funnel Cake with cappuccino ice cream topped with chocolate whipped cream and M&M’S chocolate candies (New)

Joffrey’s Coffee & Tea Company

World Discovery (Near Mission: SPACE)

Amber Frost: An artistic blend of frozen lemon ice, a splash of Minute Maid Premium Lemonade, blood orange, and orange popping boba pearls (New) (Alcoholic version available with Grey Goose Vodka)

Near Canada

Magenta Frost: An artistic blend of frozen lemon ice, a splash of Minute Maid Premium Lemonade, dragon fruit, and dragon fruit popping boba pearls (New) (Alcoholic version available with Grey Goose Vodka)

Showcase Plaza (Near Disney Traders)

Jade Frost: An artistic blend of frozen lemon ice, a splash of Minute Maid Premium Lemonade, green apple, and green apple popping boba pearls (New) (Alcoholic version available with Grey Goose Vodka)

The American Adventure

Cerulean Frost: An artistic blend of frozen lemon ice, a splash of Minute Maid Premium Lemonade, blue raspberry, and blueberry popping boba pearls 6.39 (New) (Alcoholic version available with Grey Goose Vodka)

Source: Disney Parks Blog