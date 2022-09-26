EPCOT Candlelight Processional Celebrity Narrator Schedule Has Been Posted

This year the EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays will be returning and with the festival comes the Candlelight Processional For those unfamiliar the Candlelight Processional is the reading of the traditional Christmas story done by celebrity narrators along with the Voices of Liberty, a 50 piece live orchestra and a choir made up of Disney Cast Members.

The tradition started in 1971 when Walt Disney World opened and then it moved to EPCOT’s America Gardens Theatre.

Celebrity Narrators

Here is the line up for celebrity narrators for 2022 (so far.) There are still a couple of spots that have not been announced yet.

11/25 – 11/26: TBD

11/27 – 11/29: Edward James Olmos

11/30 – 12/1: Raul Esparza (NEW)

12/2 – 12/3: Whoopi Goldberg

12/4 – 12/6: Isabella Rossellini

12/7 – 12/9: TBD

12/10 – 12/12: Josh Gad (NEW)

12/13 – 12/14: Gloria Estefan (NEW)

12/15 – 12/18: Neil Patrick Harris

12/19 – 12/20: Mariska Hargitay (NEW)

12/21 – 12/23: Cal Ripken Jr.

12/24 – 12/26: Marie Osmond

12/27 – 12/28: Courtney Vance

12/29 – 12/30: Angela Bassett

You can book a Candlelight Processional” Dining Package from select restaurants. This guarantees you seating during the event. Dining packages go on sale Oct. 6.

Source: Disney Parks Blog