“Encanto” Stage Show Coming With New EPCOT CommuniCore Hall This June







Disney has announced that they will bring a new stage show to EPCOT this summer called “¡Celebración Encanto!” This limited-time show will run from June 10 – September 6 at the CommuniCore Plaza stage. June 10 is also the date that the final EPCOT walls will come down and CommuniCore Hall will open to the public.

The show will run a few times daily and will feature songs from the “Encanto” film. Since Bruno and Mirabel are shown, one of the songs is bound to be “We Don’t Talk About Bruno.”

The new stage and CommuniCore Hall will be a home base for the various festivals at EPCOT. Mickey Mouse will also be there for meet and greets with his friends.

At least they finally are getting the walls down completely. The park has been in flux and under construction for several years.

What do you think? Comment and let us know!

Source: Disney Parks Blog