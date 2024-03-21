Search
HomeDisney News“Encanto” Stage Show Coming With New EPCOT CommuniCore Hall This June

Disney NewsWalt Disney World

Published on

By Kambrea Pratt
Disney has announced that they will bring a new stage show to EPCOT this summer called “¡Celebración Encanto!”  This limited-time show will run from June 10 – September 6 at the CommuniCore Plaza stage. June 10 is also the date that the final EPCOT walls will come down and CommuniCore Hall will open to the public. 

The show will run a few times daily and will feature songs from the “Encanto” film. Since Bruno and Mirabel are shown, one of the songs is bound to be “We Don’t Talk About Bruno.”

The new stage and CommuniCore Hall will be a home base for the various festivals at EPCOT. Mickey Mouse will also be there for meet and greets with his friends. 

At least they finally are getting the walls down completely. The park has been in flux and under construction for several years. 

What do you think? Comment and let us know!

Source: Disney Parks Blog


Pirates & Princesses (PNP) is an independent, opinionated fan-powered news blog that covers Disney and Universal Theme Parks, Themed Entertainment and related Pop Culture from a consumer's point of view. Opinions expressed by our contributors do not necessarily reflect the views of PNP, its editors, affiliates, sponsors or advertisers. PNP is an unofficial news source and has no connection to The Walt Disney Company, NBCUniversal or any other company that we may cover.



