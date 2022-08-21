Emperor’s New Groove Dooney and Bourke Line Releasing On Monday

There is a new Disney x Dooney and Bourke line coming out on Monday, August 22 and it will be featuring an ‘Emperor’s New Groove’ llama print! The film will be celebrating 22 years this year.
We know there will be at least three silhouettes from the image: a tote, crossbody and drawstring bag. There are llamas of different colors on the pieces.
They will be releasing to Shop Disney on Monday. No word about parks yet.
It’s okay. I think many would have preferred a bag that featured the characters more. Kuzco is there it seems but that’s about it. Pacha, Yzma and Kronk would have been nice too.
What do you think? Comment and let us know!
