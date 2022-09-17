El Arca. The Animated Film Disney Wants You To Forget.

Remember when DreamWorks made a handful of Judeo-Christian films with 1998’s The Prince of Egypt and 2000’s Joseph: The King of Dreams? Well have you ever wondered what it would be like had Disney made an animated film in that setting? Well, technically they did; And it was… something.



In July 2007 the Argentinian Pantagoink Film Group developed and released the film El Arca, also known as Noah’s Ark in its English translation. In April of that year Disney had purchased a 33.3% share in the company and served as the film’s distributor. They did a similar thing with Roadside Romeo.







The film was an animated adaptation of the biblical story of Noah and the Great Flood. How nearly every human and animal was wiped out, but a small percentage was saved thanks to God instructing Noah and his family to construct a great ark to contain two of each animal (one male and one female) on board until the flood waters receded.



However this isn’t your usual animated kids film, as there are many adult references to things such as alcohol, drugs and even sex. However a censored version of the film that removes most of the adult jokes and references was released on DVD in 2014.







While the story does follow the events of the original story the main character is actually a male lion named Xiro. He is the prince of the lions and mistakes the Arc for a singles cruise; But is stuck with Kiarel, a lioness who was the secretary to the previous king and queen. Meanwhile Xiro is also being seduced by Panthy, a female panther who plans to stage a coup so that all the predators can take over and eat the prey.







Xiro must learn to take responsibility as the new king and stop the predator coup before everyone on the ship, including the humans, are are doomed to be eaten for dinner. He also falls in love with Kiarel, realizing how much he needs her.



God also appears periodically throughout the film with a small angel assistant. This portrayal of God may upset some as he seems more narcissistic than how he is traditionally portrayed on Christian media.







Despite being mostly forgotten and that Disney seemingly ignores its existence the film has gained a small cult following online, especially in the furry community with Panthy being a fan favorite.







If you curious enough to watch this film and judge it for yourself you can either try buying the censored version on DVD off of Amazon or if you live in certain parts of the world you can even find it hidden on Disney Plus of all places.



What do you think of this odd production? Is Disney right to want to try and hide it from the mainstream? Or should Disney embrace its more adult and edgy side?



Pirates & Princesses (PNP) is an independent, opinionated fan-powered news blog that covers Disney and Universal Theme Parks, Themed Entertainment and related Pop Culture from a consumer's point of view. Opinions expressed by our contributors do not necessarily reflect the views of PNP, its editors, affiliates, sponsors or advertisers. PNP is an unofficial news source and has no connection to The Walt Disney Company, NBCUniversal or any other company that we may cover.



